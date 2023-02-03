ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Scientists discover 319-million-year-old brain — could be oldest ever discovered

By Rebecca Olds
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b059v_0kbkJQnT00
The fossilized skull of Coccocephalus wildi, an early ray-finned fish that swam in an estuary 319 million years ago. The fish is facing to the right, with the jaws visible in the lower right portion of the fossil. The eye socket is the circular, bumpy feature above the jaws. This fish would have been 6 to 8 inches long, about the size of a bluegill. | Jeremy Marble, University of Michigan News

Scientists from a University of Michigan-led study stumbled upon something they weren’t expecting to find in a fossilized fish skull discovered almost 100 years earlier in a Lancashire, England, coal mine.

Utilized as a part of Rodrigo Figueroa’s doctoral dissertation at the University of Michigan, the project was supervised by paleontologist Matt Friedman, who found that there was a distinctly shaped mass within the fossilized skull during a computed tomography scan.

“Here we’ve found remarkable preservation in a fossil examined several times before by multiple people over the past century. But because we have these new tools for looking inside of fossils, it reveals another layer of information to us.” — Matt Friedman

“It had all these features, and I said to myself, ‘Is this really a brain that I’m looking at?’” Friedman said in a University of Michigan press release. “So I zoomed in on that region of the skull to make a second, higher-resolution scan, and it was very clear that that’s exactly what it had to be. And it was only because this was such an unambiguous example that we decided to take it further.”

Since the scientists were not expecting to find a brain inside the skull, it came as quite a surprise.

“This is such an exciting and unanticipated find,” Sam Giles, a co-author of the study and a senior research fellow and vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Birmingham in England, told CNN .

“It was so unexpected that it took us a while to be certain that it actually was a brain. Aside from being just a preservational curiosity, the anatomy of the brain in this fossil has big implications for our understanding of brain evolution in fishes,” she added.

It’s very rare to find intact brains, but not impossible, according to the researchers. This one is unique, though, because not only could it be the oldest ever discovered — thought to be 319 million years old — but it has great detail that’s not found in other flattened fossilized brains found around its same age.

“Here we’ve found remarkable preservation in a fossil examined several times before by multiple people over the past century,” Friedman said in the University of Michigan press release. “But because we have these new tools for looking inside of fossils, it reveals another layer of information to us.”

Figueroa, who was the lead study author, said that the soapstone the fossil was buried in created an environment with very little oxygen, per CNN . And as it was buried quickly by fine-grained sediment, the skull created a “chemical micro-environment” that allowed the brain to be almost perfectly preserved within the skull.

The scientists suspect that it can provide valuable insight into this ancient relative of one of the biggest fish groups alive today, which accounts for about 30,000 species, per the university release.

“That’s why holding onto the physical specimens is so important,” concluded Friedman in the release. “Because who knows, in 100 years, what people might be able to do with the fossils in our collections now.”

Related

Comments / 7

Sean Dowd
1d ago

That's my brain , and I would like it back immediately. I had to have my buddy write this.Just return it and nobody gets hurt. Thank you.

Reply
2
Related
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
Houston Chronicle

Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
Vice

Scientists Captured a 9 Billion-Year-Old Radio Signal From Deep Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a crucial radio signal known as the 21-centimeter line, which is the key to unlocking many cosmic mysteries, in the most distant galaxy yet, reports a new study. Previously, this type of signal had...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Woolly mammoth soon to walk the Earth again, scientists say

KSNF/KODE — The long-dead woolly mammoth will make its return from extinction by 2027, according to biotech company, Colossal; actively working to reincarnate the ancient beast. Last year, the Dallas-based firm received an additional $60 million in funding to continue the “mammoth” gene-editing work it started in 2021. If successful, not only will Colossal bring […]
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
natureworldnews.com

‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat

Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy