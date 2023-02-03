Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
2nd suspect in Phoenix murder remains unidentified in 2014 case
This article originally appeared March 16, 2015. Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said officers responded to a welfare-check call at the home of Jesus Cortez near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road a week before Christmas, Dec. 17, 2014. “Our 38-year-old victim was dead when officers arrived,” he said. “They...
Phoenix police investigating homicide at Steele Indian School Park
PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a shooting near Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night, police said. Officers were called to the area just after 11 p.m. for reports of an injured person. Once on scene, officers reportedly found 29-year-old Karissa Danyelle Hamilton suffering from a gunshot wound.
Cops use Instagram to bust Buckeye murder suspects
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The suspects accused of killing a 19-year-old woman near Buckeye in December were recently charged after investigators were able to track them down through their Instagram account. Court records show investigators have identified two suspects allegedly responsible for a shooting on Dec. 5, 2022, that...
AZFamily
Police identify woman found shot to death at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is dead after a shooting at Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night. She’s since been identified as 29-year-old Karissa Danyelle Hamilton. Officers initially responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and Indian School Road and arrived...
theprescotttimes.com
Phoenix Man Arrested after Assaulting Officers
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:25 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway upon the report of a reckless driver heading west on State Route 89A. Additional information advised that the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed with a gas pump hose still attached to the fill location on the vehicle.
AZFamily
2 MCSO deputies injured in early morning Glendale crash; impairment suspected
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Maricopa County sheriff deputies were injured after police say a suspected impaired driver crashed into them early Monday morning. According to Glendale police Det. Laura Lechuga, officers were first called out by MCSO around 2:30 a.m. when a reported deputy-involved crash near 83rd Avenue and Oregon, just north of Camelback Road. At this time, police believe the deputy was attempting to make a left turn onto Oregon when a driver in a car rear-ended them. A woman was found in the other vehicle in the passenger seat, making officers initially think that the driver left on foot, but officers now say they believed that woman was the driver believed to have caused the crash. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Suspect faces theft, DUI charges after tow truck pursuit along I-10 ends in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a stolen tow truck that led Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies on a chase throughout Phoenix and into an Avondale neighborhood late Sunday night. According to DPS, a tow truck company reported just after 10 p.m....
fox10phoenix.com
MCSO vehicle rear-ended in Glendale, impairment suspected
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a crash involving two Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies in Glendale near 83rd Avenue and Missouri. According to the Glendale Police Department, they received a call from MCSO stating one of their deputies was involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a stabbing near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month. On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.
Phoenix police honor the memory of their first officer killed in the line of duty
PHOENIX — These days, the crossroad of 8th and Jefferson streets is a mundane intersection near Chase Field. But almost a century ago it was the site of a shooting that claimed the life of a Phoenix police officer: The first in the department's history. On Feb. 5, 1925,...
Phoenix police investigating large property theft for NFL Experience
Police are investigating a theft of over $100,000 worth of property for the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix.
onscene.tv
2 Injured, 1 Critically In Severe Extrication Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 11:30 PM LOCATION: 10th Street and McDowell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of 10th Drive Street and McDowell Road around 11:30 PM Saturday night. Upon arrival, crews found 3 vehicles blocking the intersection. Crews approached and found 2 people trapped inside a Toyota sedan with heavy driver side impact damage. Additional resources were called to the scene to assist with extrication and triage as crews worked to free the trapped occupants. Once extricated, crews transported one occupant to a local trauma center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress. The condition of the second occupant is unknown. Phoenix Police have established a hard closure for McDowell Road as officers and detectives investigate the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ABC 15 News
Driver arrested after deadly motorcycle crash near 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway
PHOENIX — Police documents show a man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash late Saturday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a motorcyclist, throwing the rider into the northbound lanes of traffic near the major cross streets of 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
knau.org
Arizona prisons allegedly forced pregnant inmates into induced labor
Multiple female inmates at an Arizona prison complex in Goodyear say corrections staff induced their labor against their will. Advocates say the practice is a human rights violation and a medical risk. The women say medical providers at the Perryville state prison told them it was a policy of the...
PD: Child, teen hospitalized after shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy and a child were rushed to the hospital Friday evening after a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road, according to Phoenix police. Authorities said a vehicle occupied by multiple people was driving through a parking lot when another vehicle drove past and began shooting at them.
Phoenix police find woman shot to death inside car
PHOENIX — A woman is dead in Phoenix after she was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning after reports of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle, police said. They found the woman inside the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.
KTAR.com
Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020
PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
