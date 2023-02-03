ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

2nd suspect in Phoenix murder remains unidentified in 2014 case

This article originally appeared March 16, 2015. Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said officers responded to a welfare-check call at the home of Jesus Cortez near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road a week before Christmas, Dec. 17, 2014. “Our 38-year-old victim was dead when officers arrived,” he said. “They...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Cops use Instagram to bust Buckeye murder suspects

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The suspects accused of killing a 19-year-old woman near Buckeye in December were recently charged after investigators were able to track them down through their Instagram account. Court records show investigators have identified two suspects allegedly responsible for a shooting on Dec. 5, 2022, that...
BUCKEYE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Phoenix Man Arrested after Assaulting Officers

On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:25 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway upon the report of a reckless driver heading west on State Route 89A. Additional information advised that the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed with a gas pump hose still attached to the fill location on the vehicle.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

2 MCSO deputies injured in early morning Glendale crash; impairment suspected

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Maricopa County sheriff deputies were injured after police say a suspected impaired driver crashed into them early Monday morning. According to Glendale police Det. Laura Lechuga, officers were first called out by MCSO around 2:30 a.m. when a reported deputy-involved crash near 83rd Avenue and Oregon, just north of Camelback Road. At this time, police believe the deputy was attempting to make a left turn onto Oregon when a driver in a car rear-ended them. A woman was found in the other vehicle in the passenger seat, making officers initially think that the driver left on foot, but officers now say they believed that woman was the driver believed to have caused the crash. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

Man in critical condition after stabbing in Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a stabbing near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month. On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.
BUCKEYE, AZ
onscene.tv

2 Injured, 1 Critically In Severe Extrication Crash | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 11:30 PM LOCATION: 10th Street and McDowell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of 10th Drive Street and McDowell Road around 11:30 PM Saturday night. Upon arrival, crews found 3 vehicles blocking the intersection. Crews approached and found 2 people trapped inside a Toyota sedan with heavy driver side impact damage. Additional resources were called to the scene to assist with extrication and triage as crews worked to free the trapped occupants. Once extricated, crews transported one occupant to a local trauma center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress. The condition of the second occupant is unknown. Phoenix Police have established a hard closure for McDowell Road as officers and detectives investigate the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Arizona prisons allegedly forced pregnant inmates into induced labor

Multiple female inmates at an Arizona prison complex in Goodyear say corrections staff induced their labor against their will. Advocates say the practice is a human rights violation and a medical risk. The women say medical providers at the Perryville state prison told them it was a policy of the...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

PD: Child, teen hospitalized after shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy and a child were rushed to the hospital Friday evening after a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road, according to Phoenix police. Authorities said a vehicle occupied by multiple people was driving through a parking lot when another vehicle drove past and began shooting at them.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police find woman shot to death inside car

PHOENIX — A woman is dead in Phoenix after she was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning after reports of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle, police said. They found the woman inside the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
