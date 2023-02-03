ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bee Friendly

By Pasadena Magazine
Pasadena Magazine
Pasadena Magazine
 3 days ago

The effects of climate change, continued deforestation, and the use of pesticides depleting our pollinator population is not news, but it’s beginning to hit home in my garden. No matter what I’ve tried, my fruits and vegetables have not been producing as I expected. Then, it dawned on me—what happened to all of my bees? Agriculture and bees, the most efficient pollinators, are dependent on each other. Thirty percent of our food—every third bite we take—is the result of something being pollinated.

A search led me to learning about bee species. Over 4,000 species of bees are native to North America, of which 1,600 are native to California. And, of the 20,000 species of bees worldwide, solitary bees make up 90% of all of the bees spread out over all continents except Antarctica. They differ from our imported European honeybees in that they do not live in hives protecting a queen, and they don’t make honey. They are docile, cavity-nesting insects, and are 120 times more efficient as pollinators than the honeybee.

Putting Knowledge to Use

Unless you’re planning on creating an apiary, the best solitary bees to add to your garden are the California native orchard mason bee ( Osmia lignaria ) for spring, active at 55 degrees, and the alfalfa leafcutter bee ( Megachile rotundata ) for summer, active at 75 degrees. They are named after their nesting material, with masons using mud and leafcutters using pieces of leaves. Males live for a short period of time just to mate with the females. Females live for to six weeks to build their nest and lay eggs for the next generation. They travel just a few hundred feet from their home to collect nectar and pollen to feed their young, and inadvertently pollinate our gardens, depositing excess pollen as they go from flower to flower.

Planting Paradise

Companion planting—intermixing flowering herbs and flowers producing nectar and pollen with your fruits and vegetables—will attract bees (and butterflies) for pollination, which will increase your production of food while supporting our pollinators, which in turn helps Mother Nature.

  • Provide a variety of colors and shapes in small groupings, staggering blooming periods. Bees see purple, mauve, violet, blue, white, and yellow more easily than red. With UV light, bees see things in flowers our eyes cannot, including patterns, colors, and markings; they can beeline to the pollen source. The length of their tongue determines the shape of the flower they prefer. Many plants that attract bees will also attract other pollinators, such as butterflies.
  • Plant a vegetable garden border with eye-catching annual color, such as baby blue eyes ( Nemophila menziesii ) or low-growing nasturtiums ( Tropaeolum ).
  • Include tall flowering herbs like chives ( Allium schoenoprasum ), rosemary ( Salvia rosmarinus ), dill ( Anethum graveolens ), lavender ( Lavandula ), and bee balm ( Monarda ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltUMv_0kbkJMVn00 Here are a few flowering recommendations that support pollinators, are water wise, and can be pruned to maintain desired size or increase blooms.

  • California poppy ( Eschscholzia californica ): Yellow, orange, cream, and Purple Gleam varieties bloom February through May.
  • California goldenrod ( Solidago californica ): Yellow spikes of flower clusters bloom summer through fall.
  • Catmint ( Nepeta × faassenii ): Lavender-blue, pink, or white, these are a favorite of mason and leafcutter bees; varieties bloom spring through fall.
  • Western redbud ( Cercis occidentalis ): With a small deciduous tree or shrub as a focal point, magenta-pink, pea-shaped flowers bloom in spring.

Create a Bee Corp

In addition to attracting bees to your garden with plantings, you can also purchase bees online from a variety of sources.

Mason and leafcutter bees can be purchased online from Crown Bees (from $35 for 200 bees), and shipped to your door with a bee house (similar to a small birdhouse). You can schedule delivery of the hibernating bee cocoons to coincide with your first blooms when the temperature is right. There’s no art to dispersing them in your garden. It’s as simple as placing the cocoons in the box and letting them wake up and go to work. Don’t worry, solitary bees don’t fly out in a swarm—it’s a slower process, and they’re more interested in your plants than you. It’s hard to pinpoint how many of the bees linger around your garden once dispersed, but solitary bees generally only travel a few hundred meters from their nesting site.

The post Bee Friendly appeared first on Pasadena Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound for 2nd year

SAN FRANCISCO - The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced Tuesday. Volunteers who visited sites in California and Arizona around Thanksgiving tallied more than 330,000 butterflies, the highest number of these insects counted in the last six years. It was a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. In 2021, the number recorded was 247,000. "I think...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Honey bees are not in peril. These bees are.

What do you know about bees? That they produce honey? That they live in a hive? That they swarm?. Well, I have news: These characteristics don’t actually describe most bees in the US. Of the roughly 4,000 native species, not a single one produces true honey. Not one! Most of them live alone. Most of them have no queen.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
TheDailyBeast

Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
msn.com

Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore

Pale white flesh that seems like it has never seen sunlight is in the process of decay but sharp, angular teeth can be seen jutting out from what once was a jaw of some sort on a bizarre carcass that washed up on a beach. The camera pans around to the front of the monstrous face, showing a short, flat snout gaping open to display a fearsome bite on an otherwise round and bulbous head. It has a thick neck leading to a long twisted body that seems to have four human-like limbs that end in long claws.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction

On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
Ricky

Scientists say that the population of redheads might go extinct one day

People with red hair, who are also known as redheads, might be at risk of extinction. This is because recent studies suggest that the population of redheads might become extinct one day. The genetic mutation responsible for red hair is known as MC1R. This mutation is responsible for the production of a red pigment called phaeomelanin. Phaeomelanin is what makes their hair red in color.
Pasadena Magazine

Pasadena Magazine

Troy, MI
23
Followers
63
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Pasadena is the bi-monthly magazine of Pasadena and its surrounding areas – the diverse, historically rich and culturally vibrant region that includes Glendale, the Eastside of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley all the way to Claremont.

 https://pasadenamag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy