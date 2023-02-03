Kyrie Irving Posts Cryptic Tweet Just Minutes Before Viral Trade Request

Kyrie Irving's cryptic tweet goes viral amid trade drama.

Kyrie Irving has just shaken the entire basketball world with his latest trade request. After months of being on his best behavior, and finally showing some consistency with the Nets, the star guard has announced his intentions to part ways with the team and is pressuring them to make a move as soon as possible.

What was supposed to be a quiet and relatively minor deadline has now turned into something bordering on chaos as teams around the association scramble to figure out what the Nets' next move is.

As for Irving, we don't yet know the motive behind the trade request (and why it had to come now), but he did send a tweet before the news that may give us a glimpse into his mind right now.

To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW! Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in.



Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt. Hélà

Irving is actually doing the Nets a favor by announcing his intentions. Instead of watching him leave this summer for nothing, they have the choice to go out and get something valuable for him in return.

Kyrie Reportedly Turned Down Extension From Nets

Apparently, the Nets did offer Irving some kind of deal and it may have struck a nerve with the 7x All-Star.

The Nets recently offered Irving an extension with guarantee stipulations, according to league sources, an offer which was declined. Sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations who have been granted anonymity so that they could speak freely say that the extension offer was not well received and that there have been principle differences that have emerged between the Nets and Irving.

The ball is in Brooklyn court now. With Kyrie ready and determined to seek a new opportunity on a different team, the nets have to decide if they would rather go all-in now over getting something valuable for Irving.

Needless to say, their choices could lead to some huge dominoes falling and it will be interesting to watch how it all unfolds over the next six days.

