ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

It's finally time for Tampa Bay to see Katharine McPhee and David Foster

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P55t5_0kbkJJrc00
Katharine McPhee (L) and David Foster.
Katharine McPhee has come a long way since being declared an “American Idol” runner-up in 2006. In recent years, she has taken on Broadway, started a line of jewelry, and adopted the charge of being married to Canadian musical everyman David Foster.

After announcing plans to visit Tampa Bay last year,
the two are finally on the road together, celebrating both of their respective careers, including the songs Foster has written for the likes of Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, and the songs that McPhee sang on “Idol.” Who knows? Maybe Donald Trump will show up to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, assuming he was in love with Foster’s 2017 appearance at Mar-a-Lago.

Tickets to see Katharine McPhee and David Foster in "The Kat & Dave Show" at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Saturday, Feb. 4 are still available and start at $48.75.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern

I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Kirstie Alley’s Clearwater home lists

February 4, 2023 - The waterfront Clearwater home of the late actress Kirstie Alley is listed for sale with an asking price of $5.995 million. The 7,815-square-foot estate at 1100 N. Oceola Ave., built in 1993, has nine bedrooms, with five bedrooms in the main house, and features two courtyards and a pool with a spa. Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty LLC is the listing agent.
CLEARWATER, FL
SheKnows

This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside

Once home to both Lisa Marie Presley and Kirstie Alley, this Clearwater, Florida oceanside estate has hit the market for just under $6,000,000. On the heels of both Alley’s passing in December 2022 and Presley’s death in January 2023, the 1990s contemporary home is available for a new owner to enjoy. The three-floor oasis boasts 7,800 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a recently-remodeled two-bed, one-bath apartment atop the compound’s 6-car garage, and a duplex with two one-bed, one-bath units.
CLEARWATER, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy