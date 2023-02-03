It's finally time for Tampa Bay to see Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Katharine McPhee has come a long way since being declared an “American Idol” runner-up in 2006. In recent years, she has taken on Broadway, started a line of jewelry, and adopted the charge of being married to Canadian musical everyman David Foster.
After announcing plans to visit Tampa Bay last year, the two are finally on the road together, celebrating both of their respective careers, including the songs Foster has written for the likes of Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, and the songs that McPhee sang on “Idol.” Who knows? Maybe Donald Trump will show up to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, assuming he was in love with Foster’s 2017 appearance at Mar-a-Lago.
Tickets to see Katharine McPhee and David Foster in "The Kat & Dave Show" at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Saturday, Feb. 4 are still available and start at $48.75.
After announcing plans to visit Tampa Bay last year, the two are finally on the road together, celebrating both of their respective careers, including the songs Foster has written for the likes of Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, and the songs that McPhee sang on “Idol.” Who knows? Maybe Donald Trump will show up to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, assuming he was in love with Foster’s 2017 appearance at Mar-a-Lago.
Tickets to see Katharine McPhee and David Foster in "The Kat & Dave Show" at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Saturday, Feb. 4 are still available and start at $48.75.
Comments / 0