Woman Shares the Dollar Store Item Everyone Is Sleeping On

By Amanda Hoyer
 3 days ago

The dollar store is the place to go if you need a quick solution to an unexpected problem. It can also be where you find the best deals on things like food, hygiene products, and makeup. But some less obvious items are worth buying at a dollar store, and they're not just limited to a specific category of items.

If you're anything like us, you've probably seen these lights and thought, "what a great idea!" But then you put it off because of the price. Well, guess what? That's no longer an issue! These motion-activated lights are just as useful and helpful as their more expensive counterparts--and sometimes even more so!

You can buy this little light and place it anywhere you need some extra light. It's beneficial if you have a dog that likes to bark at everything or your kids are afraid of the dark. You can turn it on with a tap and turn it off with another tap--no more stubbing your toes!

"Love these! I have had one in my bathroom for two years now, no issues." @ user474505

"I love this light! I have them in the bathroom, kitchen and downstairs. I have had them for years without any problems." @ Victoria

This seems like a popular choice if you're looking for a helpful nightlight. It's affordable, easy to install and use, and it will make sure that no more toes are stubbed in the dark!

