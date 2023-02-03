Two Horseshoe Bay officers recovering from injuries after shooting Special To The Highlander Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:56 Image Body

On Feb. 3, a 911 call was received by the Marble Falls Police Department at 2:11 a.m. that a disturbance between a male and female was occurring at 2210 Doe in Horseshoe Bay.

The caller stated that she lived next door and that her and her husband had heard gunshots.

Horseshoe Bay patrol officers were immediately dispatched and shortly afterward, arrived at the residence. The officers heard yelling from inside the residence and announced their presence instructing the occupants to come outside.

A person from inside the residence fired from a front window using a shotgun.

One officer was struck in the face and the other officer took pellet rounds to his ballistic vest and left arm. A third officer arrived moments later as the officers continued to order the persons to come out of the house. There were no shots fired in return from any of the officers involved.

A female, later identified as Claire K. Smith, age 40 of Horseshoe Bay exited the house and was detained.

A few minutes later, a male, Franklin P. Smith, age 52 of Horseshoe Bay exited the house and was also detained. Officers then entered the residence to ensure there were no more persons inside.

Claire K. Smith was transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital for a medical condition not associated with the incident. The injured officers were also transported to Baylor Scott & White where they were treated and released for their gunshot injuries.

During a search of the residence, a 20 gauge shotgun believed to be the weapon fired at the officers was recovered.

After conducting interviews with witnesses and both occupants of the house, arrest warrants were obtained charging Franklin P. Smith with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant on each of the two officers.

He was transported to the Burnet County jail and booked on those charges each of which is a first degree felony.

The Horseshoe Bay Police Department and the Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation.