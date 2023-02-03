ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Body found in Oakland manhole

Oakland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was declared...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wet winter may actually worsen California wildfires

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In South San Jose, Mario Sanchez took his kids out for a scooter ride during a break in the rain. He lives at the base of foothills in the Hidden Glen neighborhood. The wet weather has led to green hillsides and blooming wildflowers. But residents know...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Santa Rosa, CA

As the county seat of Sonoma County, California, Santa Rosa is filled with museums, theaters, and performance centers. You’ll never of cultural activities in this place. However, that’s not all. You’ll also be treated to marvelous and breathtaking views if you explore further. The city has also...
SANTA ROSA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA

San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Statue of Indian ruler stolen from San Jose park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen statue that was taken from a San Jose park. According to San Jose Parks and Recreation, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was missing from the Guadalupe River Park as of Friday. Park officials have not said when the statue was taken.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks

DUBLIN, Calif. - A person died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks. The person was reported dead on Feb. 3 to the law firm of Rosen, Bien and Galvan, as the attorneys are part of a 6-year federal oversight legal settlement over the jail and are required to be notified of the deaths.
DUBLIN, CA

