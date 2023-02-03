Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland manhole
Oakland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was declared...
KTVU FOX 2
Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
KTVU FOX 2
Wet winter may actually worsen California wildfires
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In South San Jose, Mario Sanchez took his kids out for a scooter ride during a break in the rain. He lives at the base of foothills in the Hidden Glen neighborhood. The wet weather has led to green hillsides and blooming wildflowers. But residents know...
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle
REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Santa Rosa, CA
As the county seat of Sonoma County, California, Santa Rosa is filled with museums, theaters, and performance centers. You’ll never of cultural activities in this place. However, that’s not all. You’ll also be treated to marvelous and breathtaking views if you explore further. The city has also...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA
San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
KTVU FOX 2
Statue of Indian ruler stolen from San Jose park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen statue that was taken from a San Jose park. According to San Jose Parks and Recreation, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was missing from the Guadalupe River Park as of Friday. Park officials have not said when the statue was taken.
iScream Is Opening its Second Berkeley Spot
The "quirky little ice cream shop featuring classic and creative flavors" will join the Epicurious Garden food court.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Sobre Mesa, DAMNFiNE pizza, Spinning Bones
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 14, airs Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In downtown Oakland, Sobre Mesa creates an urban neighborhood paradise with lush, tropical greenery, creative cocktails, and...
KTVU FOX 2
2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks
DUBLIN, Calif. - A person died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks. The person was reported dead on Feb. 3 to the law firm of Rosen, Bien and Galvan, as the attorneys are part of a 6-year federal oversight legal settlement over the jail and are required to be notified of the deaths.
Comments / 0