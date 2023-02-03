Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Whitney Shroyer, a certified yoga instructor, co-owns Purna Yoga 828 in West Asheville. He is also a local DJ, performing at several venues around town, as well as on Asheville FM. He speaks with Xpress about self-care, music’s role in health care and the respect he has for the history and tradition of yoga.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO