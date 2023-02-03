ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mountain Xpress

MountainTrue and DHHS partner on program to repair failing septic systems

Buncombe and Henderson counties, NC — MountainTrue is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to provide septic repair grants to qualifying property owners in Buncombe and Henderson counties. Residential properties not close to cities or towns are highly likely to have onsite septic systems. Problems with septic systems usually arise as systems age or when maintenance is neglected. Qualifying property owners can review eligibility requirements and apply for the repair program at https://mountaintrue.org/septic-repair-application/.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Groups work to strengthen and reimagine local food systems

For those of us who are already working locally to reduce food waste, there is some good news out of Washington. For those of us participating in existing food systems — meaning all of us – there are some serious issues yet to consider. On Jan. 5, President...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Area fitness centers emerge from COVID-related downturns

Danny Sharpe feels good about membership trends at Biltmore Fitness, the Asheville gym he’s owned since 2014. “The last six months I’m extremely happy and optimistic,” he says. “Very happy.”. Mindee Mettee, senior general manager of Asheville Racquet Club, has similar thoughts about the club’s two...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe board to vote on support for reparations audit

On the same night the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will issue its proclamation for Black Legacy Month, its members will consider a move to support the future of the area’s Black population. The board is scheduled to vote on approving a racial equity audit of Asheville and Buncombe government at its meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 7.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC’s summer sports adapt in winter months

When Nathan Malone was growing up in the Asheville area in the 1990s, athletes followed the seasons. At North Buncombe High School, he excelled at winter basketball — which he went on to play as a walk-on at Clemson University — but also competed in football each fall and baseball in the spring.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Local pharmacist earns statewide award for community work

For Shawn Taylor, helping is a way of life. Winner of the 2022 Ambulatory Care Pharmacist of the Year Award, she splits her time between teaching students at Wingate University’s Hendersonville campus, assisting low-income patients at the Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers and traveling to work with underserved rural Honduran populations through the nonprofit Shoulder to Shoulder.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WTF: Fentanyl test strips

In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Health checkup: Yoga and music

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Whitney Shroyer, a certified yoga instructor, co-owns Purna Yoga 828 in West Asheville. He is also a local DJ, performing at several venues around town, as well as on Asheville FM. He speaks with Xpress about self-care, music’s role in health care and the respect he has for the history and tradition of yoga.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: The dangerous combination of children and guns

The weapon was a 9 mm handgun legally purchased by the child’s mother. The 6-year-old found the gun on the top shelf in a bedroom closet and shot his teacher last month in Newport News, Va. Sounds shocking, but actually, since 1999, there have been 11 cases in which the person pulling the trigger at school was no older than 10. In most cases, the shooting was unintentional.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community

For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Build a new stadium with better parking

[Regarding “Safe at Home? A Look Back at Asheville’s Precarious Pro Baseball History,” Jan. 18, Xpress]: For that much money, they should just build a new stadium in a part of town with better parking where they want more people to go. Having to cross Biltmore Avenue...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

