Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in AvalancheGearJunkieSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Related
FOX Reno
Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
2news.com
Regional Law Enforcement Agencies Partner to offer a Regional Citizen’s Police Academy
Regional law enforcement agencies, including the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the University of Nevada, Reno Police, are partnering to offer an exciting and intensive ten-week Regional Citizen’s Police Academy that provides unique insight into the day-to-day duties of law enforcement officers. Officials...
2news.com
Man Arrested After Standoff at Park Vista Apartments in Sparks
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning standoff at an apartment complex. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments at 565 Sparks Blvd. When they arrived on scene, they say the victim, the suspect's wife told...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Sparks
Police say no one was hurt in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a standoff in Sparks. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments.
2news.com
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV
Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue
(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
2news.com
Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years
The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
FOX Reno
Trained rock removal experts making progress on landslide along SR-208 in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Trained rock removal experts continue to make progress on a massive landslide that shut down a portion of State Route 208 in Yerington in early January. The Nevada Department of Transportation posted an update on social media on Tuesday morning stating...
2news.com
WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
2news.com
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno settles with ACLU observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced a negotiated settlement of $250,000 with ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca. Gasca had sued the city, former police chief Jason Soto and others for alleged civil rights violations and claims of excessive force. On May 30, 2020, Gasca said she...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
2news.com
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing a car by force in Spanish Springs
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested for allegedly stealing someone's car through the use of force last month. On January 12, 2023, deputies in Silver Springs took a "robbery" report, in which the victim's vehicle was taken from him through the use of force. The two...
2news.com
Reno Could Approve $250,000 Settlement to Alleged Legal Observer at 2020 Protest
City of Reno staff are recommending City Council to approve a negotiated settlement of $250,000 to Rebecca Gasca. Gasca had sued former Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, the City of Reno and others for alleged civil rights violations and excessive force claims. Gasca attended a protest in downtown Reno on...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon. Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included...
2news.com
Storey County Business Development Team Helping Companies at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
The Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County, the largest industrial park in the world, continues to grow. It started more than 20 years ago as a public-private partnership between Storey County and the developers. "The developers had extensive experience in creating large industrial centers, so it was a perfect fit,"...
2news.com
Make the Road Nevada Celebrates Opening of Non-Proft Office in Reno.
On February 4, Make the Road Nevada (MRNV), a nonprofit promoting equity, dignity, and justice for Latines, announced the expansion of its organization with the grand opening of their new office in Reno located at 690 E. Plumb Lane in Reno. MRNV State Director Leo Murieta shared, "Make the Road...
2news.com
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name
The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
Comments / 1