Carson City, NV

FOX Reno

Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Regional Law Enforcement Agencies Partner to offer a Regional Citizen’s Police Academy

Regional law enforcement agencies, including the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the University of Nevada, Reno Police, are partnering to offer an exciting and intensive ten-week Regional Citizen’s Police Academy that provides unique insight into the day-to-day duties of law enforcement officers. Officials...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested After Standoff at Park Vista Apartments in Sparks

Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning standoff at an apartment complex. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments at 565 Sparks Blvd. When they arrived on scene, they say the victim, the suspect's wife told...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Sparks

Police say no one was hurt in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a standoff in Sparks. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments.
2news.com

Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV

Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue

(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years

The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
RENO, NV
2news.com

WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno settles with ACLU observer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced a negotiated settlement of $250,000 with ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca. Gasca had sued the city, former police chief Jason Soto and others for alleged civil rights violations and claims of excessive force. On May 30, 2020, Gasca said she...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon. Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included...
2news.com

Make the Road Nevada Celebrates Opening of Non-Proft Office in Reno.

On February 4, Make the Road Nevada (MRNV), a nonprofit promoting equity, dignity, and justice for Latines, announced the expansion of its organization with the grand opening of their new office in Reno located at 690 E. Plumb Lane in Reno. MRNV State Director Leo Murieta shared, "Make the Road...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
RENO, NV

