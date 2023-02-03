ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
TENNESSEE STATE
96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York

Did anyone else just feel this? How big was the earthquake in Buffalo, New York? We have the official report. Our entire building in Rand Building just shook. I am sure where you are you felt that underneath your feet. We are getting calls from Lancaster, Sanborn, Cheektowaga, Snyder, Batavia, and Eden this morning saying that they could see them--both in the car and in the house.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Historic Balloon Landing Site In Buffalo, New York

The world is waiting to see how China will react to the United States shooting down their balloon over the last weekend. The US shot the balloon down off the coast of Myrtle Beach and it is a story that has people making fun, and some worried about what will be the next move?
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel

It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
CNY News

Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason

Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or relaxing weekend if that's more your style. However, as you probably know by now, it was not the normal start to your Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
CNY News

Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items

Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WIBX 950

24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York

Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
CNY News

CNY News

