Dining at Cappella Magna is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Based in Waterloo, Iowa, this unique restaurant specializes in dishes from all over Europe. Along with being the place to go for a memorable six-course menu, make sure to look up when you sit down to dine so you can marvel at the spray-painted replica of the Sistine Chapel ceiling that’s in Vatican City. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn more about this dining experience like no other in Iowa.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO