Iowa City, IA

kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (2/5): Clark, Boffeli go crazy in routs for Iowa, UNI

(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Grace Boffeli had big games to lead their respective teams to victories on Sunday. Iowa (19-4, 11-1): The Hawkeyes rolled past Penn State (13-11, 4-9) in a 95-51 rout. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while Monika Czinano accounted for 14 points, Rachael Heittola came off the bench with 14 points, Kate Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds and McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke posted nine points each.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
thechampaignroom.com

Orange Krush’s attempt at trickery adds fire to Iowa rivalry

Yeah, yeah, you’ve probably heard about this story a million times over the past few days. The thing is, it just keeps getting more and more interesting. So let’s start from the beginning, shall we? Don’t worry, this won’t take long. Everything you need to know about the events that transpired up until Saturday’s heavily anticipated game against Iowa is right here.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini

A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
IOWA CITY, IA
wmay.com

U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy

The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Orange Krush Issues Apology For "Poor Judgement"

(Iowa City, IA) -- The Orange Krush, the Illinois student spirit group who falsely claimed they were an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, has issued an apology. The Iowa Athletic Department voided 200 tickets to the group, who planned on going to the men’s basketball game in Iowa City Saturday.
IOWA CITY, IA
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA. HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
US 104.9

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa

(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
SWISHER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos

An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST CHESTER, IA
tourcounsel.com

Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa

Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
WATERLOO, IA
OnlyInYourState

This European Restaurant In Iowa Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other

Dining at Cappella Magna is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Based in Waterloo, Iowa, this unique restaurant specializes in dishes from all over Europe. Along with being the place to go for a memorable six-course menu, make sure to look up when you sit down to dine so you can marvel at the spray-painted replica of the Sistine Chapel ceiling that’s in Vatican City. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn more about this dining experience like no other in Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
