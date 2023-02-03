Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Olivia Lombardi stays in-state, emphasizes trust under Jim Barnes’ staff.
Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Olivia Lombardi knew from the first day she visited Iowa City that it was going to be hard to turn down the Hawkeyes. The libero committed to Iowa in July 2021 under former Hawkeye head coach Vicki Brown, who was later fired in November. But the...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/5): Clark, Boffeli go crazy in routs for Iowa, UNI
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Grace Boffeli had big games to lead their respective teams to victories on Sunday. Iowa (19-4, 11-1): The Hawkeyes rolled past Penn State (13-11, 4-9) in a 95-51 rout. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while Monika Czinano accounted for 14 points, Rachael Heittola came off the bench with 14 points, Kate Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds and McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke posted nine points each.
thechampaignroom.com
Orange Krush’s attempt at trickery adds fire to Iowa rivalry
Yeah, yeah, you’ve probably heard about this story a million times over the past few days. The thing is, it just keeps getting more and more interesting. So let’s start from the beginning, shall we? Don’t worry, this won’t take long. Everything you need to know about the events that transpired up until Saturday’s heavily anticipated game against Iowa is right here.
Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini
A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
wmay.com
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
iheart.com
Orange Krush Issues Apology For "Poor Judgement"
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Orange Krush, the Illinois student spirit group who falsely claimed they were an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, has issued an apology. The Iowa Athletic Department voided 200 tickets to the group, who planned on going to the men’s basketball game in Iowa City Saturday.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kscj.com
OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA. HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
CEO of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company to be guest at State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Sydney Rieckhoff, the CEO and Co-founder of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company Almost Famous Popcorn, will go to the State of the Union Address as a guest of Senator Joni Ernst. Sen. Ernst made the announcement in a press release, highlighting Iowa’s small businesses as the backbone...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
OnlyInYourState
This European Restaurant In Iowa Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Dining at Cappella Magna is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Based in Waterloo, Iowa, this unique restaurant specializes in dishes from all over Europe. Along with being the place to go for a memorable six-course menu, make sure to look up when you sit down to dine so you can marvel at the spray-painted replica of the Sistine Chapel ceiling that’s in Vatican City. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn more about this dining experience like no other in Iowa.
