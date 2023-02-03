Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials monitoring release of toxic chemical after weekend train derailment
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro warned residents on the Ohio border to evacuate ahead of a “controlled release" of toxic material. It follows a fiery Norfolk Southern train wreck from over the weekend. "I am strongly, strongly encouraging an evacuation in a one-mile, two-mile area surrounding East...
WFMZ-TV Online
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New charcuterie cup business offering fun, functional way to snack
Whether you're looking to chow down during a sports game, spoil that special someone for Valentine's Day or satisfy guests' appetites at a wedding, baby shower or other special occasion, a new Lehigh Valley business - serving up unique and portable treats - may be just the ticket. Olive to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall ice cream shop celebrating new location with buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion. King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road, according to a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
WFMZ-TV Online
DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. Republican leaders in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local contractor charged with theft
SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Shillington contractor is in trouble with the law after police say he took money for work he never performed. Investigators say 6 victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to the contactor to perform work on their residences. Police say Leone never did the work.
