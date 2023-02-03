ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

metro-magazine.com

TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspects arrested for alleged plot to attack Baltimore power grid

Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an alleged plot to attack the power grid in Baltimore, Maryland, federal investigators and local officials announced on Monday.The suspects, who were identified as Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Maryland, and Brandon Russell, of Florida, are accused of conspiring to shoot at energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, CBS Baltimore reported. Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, was allegedly recorded sharing her plans with an informant to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the news station. Officials believe Clendaniel was collaborating with Russell, with whom she has a documented "personal as well...
BALTIMORE, MD
mynews13.com

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Lawyer weighs in on Maryland 529 Frustration

Frustrated parents and lawmakers are demanding answers from Maryland's embattled 529 college savings plan after almost a year of dealing with frozen college funds and miscalculated interest. The mess continues as leaders from this plan resign or avoid talking as parents wait for their funds they have been saving for years. Joining the morning show with possible solutions for the parents and guardians, Charles Gilman of the law firm of Gilman & Bedigian.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland

The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
SALISBURY, MD
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Courthouse News Service

Stepdad can’t be convicted as ‘parent’ in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A Maryland appellate court reversed a trial court’s determination that the stepfather of a minor child he was convicted of sexually abusing was a “parent” under Maryland law, as he was not biologically related to her nor an adoptive parent, which is required under the Maryland criminal code. The stepfather is still charged with several sex offenses, and the case is remanded for sentencing.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Moore attends 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore on Thursday evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
HANOVER, MD
Bay Net

Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

70 Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy for Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield

DUNDALK, Md. — Seventy Maryland National Guard soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Maryland soldiers will conduct air assaults and air movements and help with logistical re-supply missions. They will train in Texas before heading to the Middle East. The B Company 3-126th General Support Aviation Battalion has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
MARYLAND STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE

