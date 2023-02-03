Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Bay Net
Gov. Moore Statement After FBI Thwarts Targeted Plot To Attack Maryland’s Electrical Substations
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore today issued the following statement regarding the FBI investigation and intervention in preventing planned attacks on Maryland’s electrical substations. “I want to commend the F.B.I. and our state homeland security team for their swift action in preventing a potentially catastrophic attack on several of...
10NEWS
FBI: Maryland woman conspired with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid
BALTIMORE — Two people, a Maryland woman and a Florida man with neo-Nazi ties, were arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, U.S. officials announced Monday morning. Sarah Beth Clendaniel told an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations north of the Baltimore area, according to a...
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
Suspects arrested for alleged plot to attack Baltimore power grid
Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an alleged plot to attack the power grid in Baltimore, Maryland, federal investigators and local officials announced on Monday.The suspects, who were identified as Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Maryland, and Brandon Russell, of Florida, are accused of conspiring to shoot at energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, CBS Baltimore reported. Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, was allegedly recorded sharing her plans with an informant to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the news station. Officials believe Clendaniel was collaborating with Russell, with whom she has a documented "personal as well...
mynews13.com
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
foxbaltimore.com
Lawyer weighs in on Maryland 529 Frustration
Frustrated parents and lawmakers are demanding answers from Maryland's embattled 529 college savings plan after almost a year of dealing with frozen college funds and miscalculated interest. The mess continues as leaders from this plan resign or avoid talking as parents wait for their funds they have been saving for years. Joining the morning show with possible solutions for the parents and guardians, Charles Gilman of the law firm of Gilman & Bedigian.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably. Maryland covers about 12,406 square miles and is surrounded by coastal water. The stunning land has three major regions: the Piedmont plateau, Atlantic Coastal Plain, and the Appalachian Mountains. But what is the coldest temperature in Maryland?. Maryland’s...
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
Virginia residents are being warned of a possible listeria outbreak
Virginia residents are being warned of a possible outbreak of listeria related to premade sandwiches from "Fresh Ideation Food Group” in Maryland. The food products that are being recalled are :
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
Courthouse News Service
Stepdad can’t be convicted as ‘parent’ in Maryland
BALTIMORE — A Maryland appellate court reversed a trial court’s determination that the stepfather of a minor child he was convicted of sexually abusing was a “parent” under Maryland law, as he was not biologically related to her nor an adoptive parent, which is required under the Maryland criminal code. The stepfather is still charged with several sex offenses, and the case is remanded for sentencing.
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore attends 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore on Thursday evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
Bay Net
Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
70 Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy for Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield
DUNDALK, Md. — Seventy Maryland National Guard soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Maryland soldiers will conduct air assaults and air movements and help with logistical re-supply missions. They will train in Texas before heading to the Middle East. The B Company 3-126th General Support Aviation Battalion has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
Comments / 1