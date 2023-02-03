ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lonelyplanet.com

7 things you need to know before visiting Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is an incredible vacation pick – here's how to make sure you're fully prepared © Jordan Siemens / Getty Images. Yosemite, established in 1864, is a superstar of the National Park System for good reason. A visit, whether you stay in well-connected Yosemite Valley or head out into the vast wilderness, is a humbling experience. Explorer John Muir called it a “temple of nature” and it was this place, more than a century ago, that prompted him to campaign for the protection of America’s wild spaces.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness. 
activenorcal.com

Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic

There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)

Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of ​​cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
housebeautiful.com

"1923" Features Filming Locations in Montana and Africa

1923 is officially back with new weekly episodes after its midseason hiatus! Unsurprisingly, the first season of the Yellowstone prequel, which is exclusively streaming on Paramount+, is packed with sweeping landscape scenery. But unlike Yellowstone—which was mainly filmed in Utah, Montana, and Texas—1923 centers on Montana and takes viewers to multiple countries in Africa and beyond.
UTAH STATE
roadrunner.travel

Classic Roads: Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway

This scenic byway in North Central New Mexico consists of a series of connected two-lane roads that encircle 13,161-foot Wheeler Peak, the highest mountain in New Mexico. This area was the destination of feverish prospecting in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Over millions of years, volcanic activity had deposited gold, silver, copper, and lead, but hard-rock mining made extraction difficult and largely unprofitable.
TAOS, NM

