Memphis, TN

FearIsNotAnOption
3d ago

Thank you to Chef Tam & others who fed this grieving family as they prepare to bury their beloved son.

WJBF

Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community prays for healing after tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved event, bringing many community members together, returns to downtown Memphis for the first time in almost three years. It’s a return that organizers and community members agree is a timely one. WREG was there and explains why it’s back from its hiatus. Saturday morning, dozens gathered outside 201 Poplar to hold […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopWired

Omega Psi Phi Ditches Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols

Three of the five Black Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols have been given the boot by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. “A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and […] The post Omega Psi Phi Ditches Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MEMPHIS, TN
texasmetronews.com

Omega Psi Phi severs ties with Memphis Police Officers

Three of the former Memphis, TN police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old resident of that city have been dismissed from the international fraternity in which they were members, according to a letter received by Texas Metro News. In the January 31, 2023 dated letter,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level

MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
