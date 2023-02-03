Read full article on original website
Thank you to Chef Tam & others who fed this grieving family as they prepare to bury their beloved son.
Moms hold a vigil in support of Tyre Nichols' mom as she grieves his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death. Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.
Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund
“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
tri-statedefender.com
Slave legacy connected to Audubon Park puts renaming on the City Council agenda
A push to rename Audubon Park and its lake is expected to be stalled until Feb. 7 when the Memphis City Council is set to discuss two proposed re-naming ordinances. Memphis City Councilmember Patrice Robinson has proposed renaming the park Memphis Botanical Park after the nearby Memphis Botanic Gardens. The...
Tyre Nichols’ mom, chief: Women on two sides of a tragedy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols ’ mother was just steps away from her son but couldn’t hear his anguished cries. Beaten and broken, struggling to survive, Nichols had called out for her as five Memphis Police Department officers punched him, kicked him, and hit him with a baton after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.
Community prays for healing after tragedy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved event, bringing many community members together, returns to downtown Memphis for the first time in almost three years. It’s a return that organizers and community members agree is a timely one. WREG was there and explains why it’s back from its hiatus. Saturday morning, dozens gathered outside 201 Poplar to hold […]
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
Omega Psi Phi Ditches Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols
Three of the five Black Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols have been given the boot by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. “A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and […] The post Omega Psi Phi Ditches Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
texasmetronews.com
Omega Psi Phi severs ties with Memphis Police Officers
Three of the former Memphis, TN police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old resident of that city have been dismissed from the international fraternity in which they were members, according to a letter received by Texas Metro News. In the January 31, 2023 dated letter,...
Man finds two 9-month-old babies abandoned in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two babies were found alone inside a Frayser home. It was the quick thinking of a local man who was able to help save the toddlers from freezing cold temperatures. Nicholas Garrett can be seen on his Facebook Live carrying one of the 9-month-old babies from...
Tennessee Tribune
Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level
MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
Brother of the late Stephon Clark offers support to Tyre Nichols’ family
The Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyre Nichols’ family held a press conference at Mason Temple on Jan. 31, the night before Nichols’ funeral, as local activists and media gathered to hear the words of people who were close to the 29-year-old. Stevante Clark, the brother of the late...
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Stepfather, brother of Tyre Nichols share emotional messages before funeral
The family of Tyre Nichols’ is still mourning the tragic loss of their family member, and on Jan. 31 they spoke at Mason Temple in Memphis to an audience of media and citizens of the city. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells were present at the...
