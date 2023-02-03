Read full article on original website
Space heater blamed for fire that destroyed North Country restaurant
The Weathercock Bar and Restaurant on Route 9 in Chazy was a local landmark.
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
At least 9 fire departments spend hours battling blaze in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — Crews from at least nine different fire departments battled a fire in Chazy, N.Y. on Saturday. Officials confirmed the fire happened at the Weathercock, a popular restaurant and bar, on Route 9. The road between Miner Farm Road and Church Street was closed for hours on...
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
DUI crash in Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE — A 36-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Grand Isle yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Reynolds Road at around 7:00 a.m. Kyle Lam, of Grand Isle, was identified as the driver. Police say they observed indicators of impairment and Lam was...
Bystanders help save man's life in sub-zero temperatures
WILLISTON, Vt. — A man is recovering after collapsing in the woods Friday afternoon. Williston Fire Dept. responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the woods. Before first responders arrived on scene, bystanders administered CPR on the man with the help of Shelburne Dispatch over the phone until he regained consciousness, likely saving his life, according to officials.
North End shooting leads to attempted murder charge
Tovi R. Mesick, 40, was arrested in Winooski shortly after the alleged shooting.
The Incredible Buffet In Vermont With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
For a hearty meal that will satisfy even the pickiest eater in your family, head to Essex Junction Grand Buffet in Vermont. Based in the heart of Essex Junction, this popular restaurant serves all-you-can-eat Chinese food, sushi, and tons of desserts that locals and visitors spending time in Vermont love to chow down on. Therefore, bring your appetite when you and your family plan to dine at this restaurant with as many desserts as main dishes when you’re in Vermont.
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
Four arrested in connection to multiple Jay burglaries
Four people have been arrested in connection to eight different burglaries in the town of Jay. Beverly Birano, 22, Andrew Smith, 22, Dillian Cumber, 20, each of Ausable Forks, and Christopher Hogan, 20, of Jay, were arrested in January.
1 person hospitalized, 1 arrested in Burlington shooting
The shooting at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue sent one man to the hospital, according to Acting Police Chief Jon Murad. A suspect, identified as Tovi R. Mesick, was in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 person hospitalized, 1 arrested in Burlington shooting.
WCSO: Phone scammer alleging to be local pastor
The Warren County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning people of the area of multiple phone scams occurring in the area. The sheriff's office says they've received two reports from separate scams in the past week.
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
Westport man charged with fleeing police on Route 9
The driver seized the opportunity to flee the scene while the trooper looked up his information.
Glens Falls traffic stop nets cocaine, arrest
A Queensbury man is in county lockup after police found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
