ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

At least 9 fire departments spend hours battling blaze in Chazy

CHAZY, N.Y. — Crews from at least nine different fire departments battled a fire in Chazy, N.Y. on Saturday. Officials confirmed the fire happened at the Weathercock, a popular restaurant and bar, on Route 9. The road between Miner Farm Road and Church Street was closed for hours on...
CHAZY, NY
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE — A 36-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Grand Isle yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Reynolds Road at around 7:00 a.m. Kyle Lam, of Grand Isle, was identified as the driver. Police say they observed indicators of impairment and Lam was...
GRAND ISLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Bystanders help save man's life in sub-zero temperatures

WILLISTON, Vt. — A man is recovering after collapsing in the woods Friday afternoon. Williston Fire Dept. responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the woods. Before first responders arrived on scene, bystanders administered CPR on the man with the help of Shelburne Dispatch over the phone until he regained consciousness, likely saving his life, according to officials.
WILLISTON, VT
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Vermont With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

For a hearty meal that will satisfy even the pickiest eater in your family, head to Essex Junction Grand Buffet in Vermont. Based in the heart of Essex Junction, this popular restaurant serves all-you-can-eat Chinese food, sushi, and tons of desserts that locals and visitors spending time in Vermont love to chow down on. Therefore, bring your appetite when you and your family plan to dine at this restaurant with as many desserts as main dishes when you’re in Vermont.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Williston

WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
BRISTOL, VT
wwnytv.com

Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy