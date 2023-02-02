Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman
A Leesburg teen was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. Leesburg police were dispatched Jan. 31 to the 1000 block of Crest Avenue when a woman called 911 to report two males were in front of her house and had pointed a gun at her when she told them to leave the area.
Port Orange police seek vandalism suspects responsible for $30k in damage to Spruce Creek Elementary
The Port Orange Police Department is asking for help identifying four people caught on camera doing thousands of dollars in damage to Spruce Creek Elementary School over the weekend.
leesburg-news.com
Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car
A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
Husband arrested after throwing beer bottles at wife’s car
A Leesburg man was arrested Sunday after throwing beer bottles at his wife’s car. Mascotte officers responded to a 911 call for help in reference to an assault and battery at around 5:09 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Mascotte Police Department. Eliuc Vidal Silvan, 36, and...
WCJB
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
leesburg-news.com
Violent felony offender arrested after Leesburg traffic stop
A Leesburg man who has been designated as a violent felon was arrested after a traffic stop. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol early on the morning of Jan. 28 when he saw a car driven by 33-year-old Stephen Jay Zimmerman driving eastbound on East Main Street near the intersection with Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg. As the car approached the stop sign the officer could hear metal grinding on the pavement as well as sparks coming from the car’s undercarriage according to the arrest report. The car then made a right turn onto Sunnyside Drive without coming to a complete stop. The officer initiated a traffic stop at Sunnyside Drive and Morrison Road.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested with hypodermic needle in parking lot of medical office
A Leesburg man was arrested when he was found sleeping on the pavement of the Express Care parking lot on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol at 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he saw 26-year-old Jaylin J. Ricks sleeping on the pavement. As he approached Ricks, the officer observed that Ricks had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his pocket. Officers placed handcuffs on Ricks who told the officers that he had drugs in his pockets. A search revealed that he had a baggie which contained .3 grams of amphetamine, according to an arrest report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg homeowner finds drunk driver in front yard playing loud music
A Leesburg homeowner awoke to find a drunk driver in the front yard playing loud music. A 911 call was received from a resident of the 1800 block of Center Street on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Terri Lee Henon, 44, was parked in the resident’s yard playing loud music.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police officer following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said. The car driven by Alex Greene, 21, eventually crashed into a business in Winter Haven. That’s...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman fights off burglar who tried to push through front door
A Leesburg woman was able to thwart a burglar who tried to force his way in through her front door. The woman was in her home in the 100 block of Morgan Avenue in the Country Life Mobile Home Park in Leesburg the morning of Jan. 27 when a man, later identified as 32-year-old Michael Demaio, began knocking on her door.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video released after Florida man shot for charging at deputy with knives, deputies say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a body camera video showing the moments that led to a deputy shooting a man accused of charging at the deputy with knives during a mental health episode. Sheriff Michael Chitwood provided an update on the case Monday during a...
leesburg-news.com
Birthday girl busted in shoplifting spree at Walmart
A shoplifting suspect who was celebrating her birthday was busted with nearly $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise at Walmart in Leesburg. A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted law enforcement on Friday after 37-year-old Jenna Marie Hainey of Umatilla was seen loading items totaling $962.74 into grocery bags in the self-checkout area. She did not pay for the items, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus collides with SUV near North Marion Middle School
A Marion County school bus collided with another vehicle on W Highway 329 in Citra on Monday morning. At approximately 9:10 a.m., the school bus was traveling southbound on a private drive of North Marion Middle School (2085 W Highway 329 in Citra), according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Homeless Florida Man Arrested for Raping 80-Year-Old Cancer Patient
A homeless man's been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly cancer patient at a Florida apartment complex.
WESH
Man in critical condition after Orlando shooting
A man was hospitalized after being shot Monday morning in Orlando. Just after 12 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Conway Road. A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
Man in critical condition after being shot in Conway area
Police in Orlando are investigating after a man was found shot early Monday.
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters respond to four-vehicle crash with rollover on N Pine Avenue
Ocala firefighters responded to the intersection of N Pine Avenue and NW 10th Street on Monday morning after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area. Shortly after 8:50 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection. Upon arrival, crew members observed a multi-vehicle crash with rollover.
WESH
Firefighters battle house fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters finally have a house fire in Ormond Beach under control. Firefighters said flames were through the roof when they arrived on scene at 159 Highland Avenue Monday night. The home is significantly damaged. Fortunately, the resident wasn’t inside the home at the time of...
Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in New Smyrna Beach
An investigation is underway in New Smyrna Beach after a person was shot by a deputy.
