FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Expert: Schurr trial could be delayed by ‘several months’
The trial against former Grand Rapids police officer Chris Schurr for the death of Patrick Lyoya is scheduled to start in March, but legal experts say that's very unlikely.
fox2detroit.com
DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
Man charged in shooting death of Grand Rapids mother of two
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been charged in the December shooting death of a 23-year-old mother of two in Grand Rapids. The 29-year-old will face charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon, police said. MLive is...
Teen sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo home invasion, armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, MI – After her world was turned upside down, a Kalamazoo 21-year-old triple-checks her window and door locks every night, trying to find a sense of security. The woman spoke about how she’s lost her independence during the sentencing of Montell Durden-Parker on Monday, Feb. 6. Durden-Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree home invasion last December.
Deputies probe connection between 6 break-ins in 2 counties
Four people were arrested in connection with a break-in at a smoke shop in Coopersville Monday morning.
Second arrest made in Gaines Twp. shooting
A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township.
4 teens arrested in connection to Kent County break-ins
The vehicles were followed to a home where an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old from Coopersville were arrested.
2 arrested following shooting in Wyoming
Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after a Sunday evening shooting in Wyoming.
Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman
Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.
New alliance in GR calls for change against pattern of police brutality
A new alliance against police brutality stood for change in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
4 teens arrested, believed to be connected to string of burglaries in Kent Co.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Four teenagers were arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 and are believed to be involved with multiple break-ins across Kent County. Police say the suspects were seen with two vehicles that were stolen out of Grandville. The suspects were arrested after stopping at a home in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Four arrested after stealing $5,000 in cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Leroy Township arrest: Police say man dragged ex-girlfriend by hair, shoots at two people. Deputies were called to Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall...
Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing
Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing. A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial (Feb. 3)
iheart.com
MSP: Man jailed after Kentwood pursuit, crash
KENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - Authorities say a person is jailed after leading officers on a pursuit near Kentwood over the weekend. It started early Saturday after state police failed to stop a vehicle for speeding on Eastern Avenue near Alexander Street. Kent County Sheriff's deputies also failed to stop the same vehicle later in the morning.
Second suspect arrested after man shot multiple times in Gaines Township
A second suspect has been arrested after a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times last month in Kent County.
3 arrested after Amazon security reports suspects stealing from vehicles
Three teens were arrested after Amazon security reported seeing them stealing from unlocked vehicles.
Marijuana shops among businesses targeted in rash of business break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend investigated five business burglaries, including marijuana dispensaries, as a rash of break-ins continue in West Michigan. The burglaries happened at 4919 Town Center Drive SE in Cascade Township, where vape pens were stolen; 5450 Northland Drive NE in Plainfield...
Kalamazoo murder case against 25-year-old is in the hands of the jury
KALAMAZOO, MI – The case against Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave is in the hands of the jury. According to the defense attorney in his closing argument, the prosecution didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty of murder, and it’s time to send Hargrave home.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo wedding venue owner loses appeal over wedding refund dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Kalamazoo County judge's decision to award $78,000 to a couple for a two-year legal dispute over a wedding canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The decision from the three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld retired...
