Grand Rapids, MI

fox2detroit.com

DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Teen sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo home invasion, armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, MI – After her world was turned upside down, a Kalamazoo 21-year-old triple-checks her window and door locks every night, trying to find a sense of security. The woman spoke about how she’s lost her independence during the sentencing of Montell Durden-Parker on Monday, Feb. 6. Durden-Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree home invasion last December.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
iheart.com

MSP: Man jailed after Kentwood pursuit, crash

KENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - Authorities say a person is jailed after leading officers on a pursuit near Kentwood over the weekend. It started early Saturday after state police failed to stop a vehicle for speeding on Eastern Avenue near Alexander Street. Kent County Sheriff's deputies also failed to stop the same vehicle later in the morning.
KENTWOOD, MI

