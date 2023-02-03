Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On REELZ's MLW And Pro Wrestling Ambitions
As any wrestling fan worth their salt knows, the world of Major League Wrestling never stops. And recently that statement has been quite accurate, as the promotion reached a new sponsorship agreement with Sportsbook site BetOnline, as well as a TV rights deal with the REELZ to broadcast their new show "MLW Underground." And it appears this new agreement is only step one of MLW and REELZ's plan to grow wrestling on the station.
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls Tully Blanchard Being Unhappy In Jim Crockett Promotions, Boss Man Leaving For WWF
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed NWA Bunkhouse Stampede and the backstage happenings including Tully Blanchard being unhappy, Big Bubba Rogers leaving for WWE where he began Big Boss Man and more. Some highlights are below. On Tully Blanchard being unhappy: Yeah, he became very withdrawn...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Chris Jericho surprisingly endorses soon-to-be AEW free agent
Chris Jericho isn’t just “The Ocho,” “The Demo God,” “Le Champion,” and about 100 other nicknames he’s been afforded by himself and others over his 32-year wrestling career. No, for all of the accolades Jericho has earned in the ring, he’s just as known for his knowledge of the industry, as he’s a certified student of the game who not only has an expansive knowledge of the industry but is willing to learn and grow with each passing year, as his work with performers like Orange Cassidy and Danhausen clearly proves.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Gets Big Props For Leaving WWE On His Own Terms
Cody Rhodes has surprised the pro wrestling world a couple of times in his career. Leaving WWE and helping Tony Khan start up AEW was something that few fans saw coming. Even more surprising was when he left AEW to make his return to WWE. Those moves caused a lot of attention, and also drew praise.
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion
It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want To Run For U.S. President Anymore
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Rhodes has become a huge fan-favorite due to how he has been booked by WWE so far. That being said, many believed that Rhodes was going to run for President one day. However, it seems that will no longer be happening anymore.
Wrestle Zone
Jamie Hayter: I Want To Miyu Yamashita, I Really Like Her Style
Jamie Hayter has her sets sight on a potential match with Miyu Yamashita. Hayter previously wrestled for STARDOM and Revolution Pro Wrestling before she arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The COVID-19 prevented her from performing in AEW for nearly two years, but she returned in August 2021. Since then, she has risen to the forefront of AEW’s women’s division. Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW World Women’s Championship at AEW Full Gear 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Looks Back At Jim Crockett Promotions: Tully, Boss Man, More
Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross took a look back at the glory days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Good Ol’ JR recalled how Tully Blanchard wasn’t all that happy, what it meant to lose Big Bubba Rogers to the (then) WWF, and the Bunkhouse Stampede match between Ric Flair and Road Warrior Hawk.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Copies Danhausen’s Makeup While Teaming With Him
Chris Jericho is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. The veteran has wrestled all over the world, winning countless titles in the process. The first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion holds victories against the likes of all-time greats such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.
nodq.com
Dave Batista addresses his WWE Hall of Fame status
Dave Batista was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but the ceremony ended up being canceled due to Covid-19. In 2021, Batista tweeted that he wasn’t able to be inducted “due to previous obligations” but added that the company would induct him in a future year. Batista’s induction was once again delayed in 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
This WWE PPV Made MJF Want To Become World Champion
MJF currently holds the AEW World Championship – an achievement matched by few others – and that is a fact that he will happily remind people of. However, at one point in time the "Salt Of The Earth" was nothing more than a young wrestling fan, and on social media, he revealed that it was the 2002 WWE Survivor Series that played a major factor in inspiring him to reach the heights he finds himself at now.
PWMania
Mick Foley Names Jim Ross as the Greatest Wrestling Announcer
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke on his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including who he thinks is the greatest wrestling announcer of all time. The wrestling legend picked Jim Ross and also named several others. “JR [Jim Ross] of...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Targeting Indie Promotions To Work With That Are Close To AEW
In July 2022, WWE underwent a significant overhaul following Vince McMahon’s first departure from the company. Triple H assumed the role of head booker and quickly implemented major changes to enhance the overall product. Shawn Michaels also received a new position under Triple H’s leadership. That change in power caused a lot of changes, and they are still going. WWE is also trying to work with other indie companies, and it seems they are targeting promotions close to AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Duggan Names WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Opponent
During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, discussed a wide range of topics. This includes his favorite opponent, which was Ted DiBiase. “[Ted] DiBiase,” Duggan said. “I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Not Being Able To Afford Wrestler Who Become A Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
