Chris Jericho isn’t just “The Ocho,” “The Demo God,” “Le Champion,” and about 100 other nicknames he’s been afforded by himself and others over his 32-year wrestling career. No, for all of the accolades Jericho has earned in the ring, he’s just as known for his knowledge of the industry, as he’s a certified student of the game who not only has an expansive knowledge of the industry but is willing to learn and grow with each passing year, as his work with performers like Orange Cassidy and Danhausen clearly proves.

2 DAYS AGO