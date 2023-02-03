ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

GOP speaker, with a Democrat co-sponsoring, returns 'riot' bill governor vetoed

By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore reintroduced a bill this week to increase penalties for rioters and looters, legislation Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in 2021.

The Moore County Republican brought out House Bill 40 on Wednesday, along with Democratic Rep. Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County, and Republican Reps. John Sauls of Lee County and Charles Miller of Brunswick County, as well as dozens of co-sponsors.

“I am excited to once again introduce HB40, and I’m honored that my colleagues have joined me as sponsors of this important piece of legislation,” Moore said. “This common-sense bill simply enforces harsher penalties for the perpetrators of violence and looting, while also preserving every North Carolinian’s right to protest peacefully.”

The legislation – named Prevent Rioting and Civil Disorder – mirrors a bill approved by the General Assembly in 2021, which Moore said at the time was in response to violent demonstrations against police killings the year prior. HB40 also follows a series of smash-and-grab robberies in North Carolina and elsewhere in recent years.

Cooper vetoed the 2021 legislation, HB805 , saying it was “unnecessary and is intended to intimidate and deter people from exercising their constitutional rights to peacefully protest.”

Republicans expanded their supermajority – the threshold needed to override a gubernatorial veto – in the Senate and came one seat shy of the same in the House during the November elections. Willingham is one of three Democrats assigned to co-chair committees this year; he's helping lead the alcoholic beverages committee.

The bill would impose a maximum sentence of three years, three months in prison for anyone found guilty of brandishing a dangerous weapon or using a dangerous substance during a riot, and up to four years, 11 months in prison for those found guilty of causing property damage of more than $1,500 or serious bodily injury.

The potential punishment would increase to up to seven years, four months for those found guilty of causing a death during a riot, or those guilty of inciting a riot that causes more than $1,500 in property damage or serious bodily injury.

“Any person who willfully incites or urges another to engage in a riot, and such inciting or urging causes a death, shall be guilty of a Class D felony,” punishable by up to 17 years in prison, HB40 reads.

The legislation would also allow victims to sue perpetrators of damage or injury for three times the actual damages sustained, as well as court costs and attorneys’ fees.

HB40 includes language to protect peaceful protestors: “Mere presence alone without an overt act is not sufficient to sustain a conviction pursuant to this section.”

Other provisions in the bill would allow judges to hold defendants charged with violations in jail for up to 48 hours to determine if they are a danger to themselves or others.

