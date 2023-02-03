ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the original dog
3d ago

Funny yesterday's big news was the joke. I mean, mayor announced cutting what nearly 150 police officers? come on people wake up!

Noemy Ortiz
3d ago

someone needs to get on the problem about guns in our streets we have so many kids dying due to gun violence and I've never seen so many women being shot and killed by their men my daughter died for gunshots to the stomach from a man my kid's grandmother shot in the head by her boyfriend the Lord guys you need to bless Cleveland and help us turn this mess around somebody got to show our kids on your way to live and they got to be seriously involved

sounds about right
3d ago

Cleveland is going to need them since Bibb is cutting the police force down and already understaffed precinct!!!

A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
Cleveland public commenters urge investment in community violence prevention, ban on tobacco advertisements

Public commenters asked Cleveland City Council to invest in coordinating efforts and strategies to reduce violence. Medical students also urged the city to ban retailers from putting tobacco sale signs in their windows–they said a ban would help prevent teens from picking up the habit and create a better environment for Clevelanders who want to quit.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff resigns after less than a year in office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigned Monday morning. Hammett was named the interim sheriff on May 23, 2022. He replaced Sheriff Christopher Viland, who resigned on April 30, 2022. Hammett began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Cleveland Heights Police Department. 19 News has...
