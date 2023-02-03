Funny yesterday's big news was the joke. I mean, mayor announced cutting what nearly 150 police officers? come on people wake up!
someone needs to get on the problem about guns in our streets we have so many kids dying due to gun violence and I've never seen so many women being shot and killed by their men my daughter died for gunshots to the stomach from a man my kid's grandmother shot in the head by her boyfriend the Lord guys you need to bless Cleveland and help us turn this mess around somebody got to show our kids on your way to live and they got to be seriously involved
Cleveland is going to need them since Bibb is cutting the police force down and already understaffed precinct!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
