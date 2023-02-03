ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Chicopee condo complex proposed at vacant restaurant site along Burnett Road

CHICOPEE — A local developer is hoping to turn the property that now holds a long-closed restaurant on Burnett Road into a condominium complex. In their first step in the process, SalMar Realty Inc. and owner Peter Martins appeared before the Planning Board on Thursday to ask to create a Mill Conversion and Commercial Overlay District for the land, which would allow housing to be built on the property that is now zoned for business use.
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000

Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

8 people displaced following Westfield fire

All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and a museum in Holyoke began showing a poster exhibit on Monday that talked about what the Jim Crow era was like both nationally and locally. A local college is offering free dental services to people in the community for...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $490,000

Dinesh Patel and Glanee Patel acquired the property at 908 Frank Smith Road, Longmeadow, from Subhash C Grover and Neena Grover on Jan. 20, 2023, for $490,000 which works out to $194 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $539,000 in Feeding Hills

Guy Qvistgaard and Carolyn Qvistgaard bought the property at 123 Line Street, Feeding Hills, from Carl Nunziato and Joan A Nunziato on Jan. 18, 2023. The $539,000 purchase price works out to $171 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Wilbraham sells for $435,000

Riccardo Albano bought the property at 7 Surrey Lane, Wilbraham, from Cynthia L Catuogno on Jan. 19, 2023. The $435,000 purchase price works out to $174 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 81,911 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
WILBRAHAM, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

People in Business: Feb. 6, 2023

American International College recently appointed Bianca Figueroa-Santana as director of its newly-created Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Figueroa-Santana previously served as the college’s assistant director of diversity education. Said college president Hubert Benitez, “We look forward to supporting Bianca as she takes on this new and important...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
