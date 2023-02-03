Read full article on original website
Chicopee condo complex proposed at vacant restaurant site along Burnett Road
CHICOPEE — A local developer is hoping to turn the property that now holds a long-closed restaurant on Burnett Road into a condominium complex. In their first step in the process, SalMar Realty Inc. and owner Peter Martins appeared before the Planning Board on Thursday to ask to create a Mill Conversion and Commercial Overlay District for the land, which would allow housing to be built on the property that is now zoned for business use.
Apartment complex proposed for site of former Chicopee Falls Masonic Temple
CHICOPEE — A developer is hoping to build an apartment complex in Chicopee Falls, saying it is one of the best uses for the property that once held the Masonic Temple. Dennis Patel, owner of PREM, LLC, of Agawam, is proposing to construct a 24-unit, two-story apartment building on the 33,130 square-foot property that is bordered by East, Linden and Fuller streets.
Holyoke City Council calls for end to late night ambulance sirens
HOLYOKE — Ward 3 Councilor David K. Bartley said constituents are tired of sirens blasting from Cataldo Ambulance Service on South Street. The City Council took up Bartley’s order during a Jan 31 meeting of the Development and Government Relations Committee. In October 2022, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000
Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following Westfield fire
All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and a museum in Holyoke began showing a poster exhibit on Monday that talked about what the Jim Crow era was like both nationally and locally. A local college is offering free dental services to people in the community for...
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $490,000
Dinesh Patel and Glanee Patel acquired the property at 908 Frank Smith Road, Longmeadow, from Subhash C Grover and Neena Grover on Jan. 20, 2023, for $490,000 which works out to $194 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Single family residence sells for $539,000 in Feeding Hills
Guy Qvistgaard and Carolyn Qvistgaard bought the property at 123 Line Street, Feeding Hills, from Carl Nunziato and Joan A Nunziato on Jan. 18, 2023. The $539,000 purchase price works out to $171 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Single family residence in Wilbraham sells for $435,000
Riccardo Albano bought the property at 7 Surrey Lane, Wilbraham, from Cynthia L Catuogno on Jan. 19, 2023. The $435,000 purchase price works out to $174 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 81,911 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 86 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,170-square-foot home on Robinson Road in West Springfield that sold for $255,000.
Springfield rail car maker CRRC accuses ex-employee of stealing documents
A former employee of Springfield’s CRRC train car manufacturing plant is accused in a civil lawsuit of downloading and sharing sensitive company documents after leaving the Chinese-owned company earlier this year. In a civil complaint filed in Hampden Superior Court on Jan. 18, CRRC accuses Robert Tozian of having...
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Springfield that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $291,305. The average price per square foot ended up at $196.
Are you renting? Free Holyoke seminar to learn your rights as a tenant
Renters in Massachusetts are invited to attend a free "Know Your Rights" workshop in Holyoke Monday night.
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Two guns, drugs found in Springfield home
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
People in Business: Feb. 6, 2023
American International College recently appointed Bianca Figueroa-Santana as director of its newly-created Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Figueroa-Santana previously served as the college’s assistant director of diversity education. Said college president Hubert Benitez, “We look forward to supporting Bianca as she takes on this new and important...
Loaded firearm, drugs found after shots fired report in Chicopee
A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs after a report of shots fired Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
