Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Snow, mixed showers later this week in New Hampshire
Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. Single digits and teens for lows tonight with fair skies. Winds will be gusty at the coast as a strong system over the ocean passes by. Sunshine gives way to...
mynbc5.com
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
Amid polar vortex, Mount Washington temps fall to minus 47, short of 1885 record
The weather outside may be bitingly, bitterly and bone-chillingly cold, but the top of Mount Washington is a whole other story. Amid the ongoing polar vortex that continues to batter New England with record-breaking low temperatures and subzero windchills, the team of weather observers at the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, New Hampshire clocked an actual temperature of 47 degrees below zero at the summit around 3 a.m. Saturday. The measurement matched the observatory’s record low temperature set in 1934 but missed the state’s overall record low by only 3 degrees. Windchill temperatures at the mountain’s peak also approached minus 110 degrees early Saturday.
Arctic Blast Reportedly Responsible for Infant’s Death as Deadly Temperatures Engulf Northeast
The constant frigid temperatures and high winds of an arctic blast are now to blame for at least one death. On Friday, severe winds reportedly took an infant’s life in Southwick, Massachusetts. According to a statement from the Hampden district attorney’s office, the strong winds resulted in a tree...
WMUR.com
Breezy and mild Monday in New Hampshire; light snow possible Tuesday
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa breaks down how the week begins, with a breeze and sunshine. The next snow chance comes Tuesday evening.
Don’t forget about the safety of transfer station workers during extreme weather
As dangerously cold winds continued to blow across New Hampshire over the weekend, transfer station staff braced for temperatures far below zero with a wind chill. In one North Country town, the transfer station facility manager asked to close for staff safety. The town’s leadership refused. Meanwhile, the manager of a southern New Hampshire transfer […] The post Don’t forget about the safety of transfer station workers during extreme weather appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
NECN
What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
Livestream shows Mount Washington summit as wind chill drops to 100 below
Powerful winds buffeted the summit of Mount Washington on Friday, threatening to sink the feels-like temperature on New Hampshire’s highest peak to 100 below zero by day’s end. The summit was in whiteout conditions as the sun rose Friday, a livestream from the mountaintop Mount Washington Observatory showed....
Snow showers and gusty winds continue overnight into the early morning
We currently have lots of snow showers in the region this afternoon that are expected to continue all the way into Monday morning dropping another inch of snow for most areas.
Mount Washington sets national windchill record
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.
OnlyInYourState
10 Absolute Best Places In New Hampshire For An Unforgettable Stay
When you think of a New England vacation, what comes to mind? Is it the beach? How about the mountains? And then there are the forests, the fall foliage, the winter landscape, the seafood, maple syrup…the list is endless. New England is quite a charming part of our country and the state of New Hampshire encompasses everything that the region is known for. If you are looking for a fantastic place to stay for a few days, a week, or more, here are some of the best places to stay in New Hampshire for an unforgettable getaway.
WMUR.com
Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday
After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
nbcboston.com
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0