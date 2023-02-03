When you think of a New England vacation, what comes to mind? Is it the beach? How about the mountains? And then there are the forests, the fall foliage, the winter landscape, the seafood, maple syrup…the list is endless. New England is quite a charming part of our country and the state of New Hampshire encompasses everything that the region is known for. If you are looking for a fantastic place to stay for a few days, a week, or more, here are some of the best places to stay in New Hampshire for an unforgettable getaway.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO