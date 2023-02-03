ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, MA

WMUR.com

Video: Snow, mixed showers later this week in New Hampshire

Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. Single digits and teens for lows tonight with fair skies. Winds will be gusty at the coast as a strong system over the ocean passes by. Sunshine gives way to...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MassLive.com

Amid polar vortex, Mount Washington temps fall to minus 47, short of 1885 record

The weather outside may be bitingly, bitterly and bone-chillingly cold, but the top of Mount Washington is a whole other story. Amid the ongoing polar vortex that continues to batter New England with record-breaking low temperatures and subzero windchills, the team of weather observers at the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, New Hampshire clocked an actual temperature of 47 degrees below zero at the summit around 3 a.m. Saturday. The measurement matched the observatory’s record low temperature set in 1934 but missed the state’s overall record low by only 3 degrees. Windchill temperatures at the mountain’s peak also approached minus 110 degrees early Saturday.
NORTH CONWAY, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Don’t forget about the safety of transfer station workers during extreme weather

As dangerously cold winds continued to blow across New Hampshire over the weekend, transfer station staff braced for temperatures far below zero with a wind chill. In one North Country town, the transfer station facility manager asked to close for staff safety. The town’s leadership refused. Meanwhile, the manager of a southern New Hampshire transfer […] The post Don’t forget about the safety of transfer station workers during extreme weather appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
NECN

What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap

New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Mount Washington sets national windchill record

A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
Whiskey Riff

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110

Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FAIRBANKS, AK
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Absolute Best Places In New Hampshire For An Unforgettable Stay

When you think of a New England vacation, what comes to mind? Is it the beach? How about the mountains? And then there are the forests, the fall foliage, the winter landscape, the seafood, maple syrup…the list is endless. New England is quite a charming part of our country and the state of New Hampshire encompasses everything that the region is known for. If you are looking for a fantastic place to stay for a few days, a week, or more, here are some of the best places to stay in New Hampshire for an unforgettable getaway.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday

After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
nbcboston.com

Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England

As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH
MassLive.com

