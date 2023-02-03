ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday morning fire in Westfield leaves 1 in unknown condition, 8 displaced

WESTFIELD — One man was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Medical Center Monday morning after a fire broke out in a three-family home on East Silver Street. Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Andy Hart said Monday that the fire was contained to a single room on the second floor of 28 E. Silver St. before it was extinguished by fire crews, but one person was still trapped inside when firefighters arrived.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee electrical fire displaces resident

CHICOPEE – An electrical fire left one person displaced Saturday. The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Carter Drive. The resident was not home but Chicopee Fire Department emergency medical technicians spotted smoke coming from the house while returning from an ambulance call, said Fire Capt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP 22News

More than a dozen without a home after fire in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Fire Department was sent to 9 Bush Street in Westfield on Saturday morning for a building fire. According to the Westfield Fire Chief, at 11:15 a.m., a second fire alarm went off at 9 Bush Street. The fire started in the basement, and went into the walls, and then up to the top floor of the 4-story building.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning

A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
MEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Wilbraham sells for $435,000

Riccardo Albano bought the property at 7 Surrey Lane, Wilbraham, from Cynthia L Catuogno on Jan. 19, 2023. The $435,000 purchase price works out to $174 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 81,911 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $490,000

Dinesh Patel and Glanee Patel acquired the property at 908 Frank Smith Road, Longmeadow, from Subhash C Grover and Neena Grover on Jan. 20, 2023, for $490,000 which works out to $194 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000

Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured

Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash

A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said. The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $539,000 in Feeding Hills

Guy Qvistgaard and Carolyn Qvistgaard bought the property at 123 Line Street, Feeding Hills, from Carl Nunziato and Joan A Nunziato on Jan. 18, 2023. The $539,000 purchase price works out to $171 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
