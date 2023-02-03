Read full article on original website
Monday morning fire in Westfield leaves 1 in unknown condition, 8 displaced
WESTFIELD — One man was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Medical Center Monday morning after a fire broke out in a three-family home on East Silver Street. Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Andy Hart said Monday that the fire was contained to a single room on the second floor of 28 E. Silver St. before it was extinguished by fire crews, but one person was still trapped inside when firefighters arrived.
Chicopee electrical fire displaces resident
CHICOPEE – An electrical fire left one person displaced Saturday. The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Carter Drive. The resident was not home but Chicopee Fire Department emergency medical technicians spotted smoke coming from the house while returning from an ambulance call, said Fire Capt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh.
Westfield fire caused by someone attempting to thaw frozen pipes: 12 displaced
WESTFIELD – A fire that displaced at least a dozen people on Saturday was caused by someone trying to thaw frozen pipes. The fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. at a three-story, multi-family home on 9 Brush Street. No one was injured in the blaze, Deputy Fire Chief Seth Ellis said.
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Coastal Milling Works, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Police…
Rollover Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 12 In Auburn: Authorities
One person sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash that shut down a major route in Central Massachusetts Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, authorities said. The crash happened on Route 12 at Swanson Road in Auburn around 2 p.m., according to Auburn Police on Twitter. The incident closed Route 12 in both directions as a result.
TRAFFIC: Lights at intersection in Agawam are flashing due to crash
The lights at the intersection of North Westfield Street, North Street, and North Street in Agawam are on flash.
More than a dozen without a home after fire in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Fire Department was sent to 9 Bush Street in Westfield on Saturday morning for a building fire. According to the Westfield Fire Chief, at 11:15 a.m., a second fire alarm went off at 9 Bush Street. The fire started in the basement, and went into the walls, and then up to the top floor of the 4-story building.
Alewife Station parking garage, closed after crash, could reopen midweek
Garage access at the MBTA’s Alewife Station could be restored as soon as the middle of this week after a car crashed into part of the station’s garage, shutting it down to commuters and drivers, a top transit official said Monday afternoon. Authorities allege a driver intentionally slammed...
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning
A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
Single family residence in Wilbraham sells for $435,000
Riccardo Albano bought the property at 7 Surrey Lane, Wilbraham, from Cynthia L Catuogno on Jan. 19, 2023. The $435,000 purchase price works out to $174 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 81,911 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $490,000
Dinesh Patel and Glanee Patel acquired the property at 908 Frank Smith Road, Longmeadow, from Subhash C Grover and Neena Grover on Jan. 20, 2023, for $490,000 which works out to $194 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Building fire on Lyman Street in South Hadley
South Hadley firefighters were sent to 105 Lyman Street for a building fire on Saturday.
Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000
Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
One person was injured in Elliot Street shooting in Springfield
A man was injured in a shooting on Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured
Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash
A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said. The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
Single family residence sells for $539,000 in Feeding Hills
Guy Qvistgaard and Carolyn Qvistgaard bought the property at 123 Line Street, Feeding Hills, from Carl Nunziato and Joan A Nunziato on Jan. 18, 2023. The $539,000 purchase price works out to $171 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Car crashes into Alewife Station garage, injuring person, damaging building
A car crashed into part of the parking garage at Alewife Station in Cambridge, injuring a person, causing damage to the building and closing transportation services at the commuter location Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The driver allegedly slammed into a barrier on the top deck of Alewife Station’s massive parking...
