Yankees add pitching depth, sign journeyman right-hander

Ian Hamilton, come on down. MLB Trade Rumors reports the right-hander signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees and “will presumably be invited to participate in major league spring training.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old Hamilton has spent parts of three big-league...
Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins

Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
Red Sox trade for White Sox minor leaguer Theo Denlinger

The 26-year-old Denlinger has a 4.15 ERA in two minor league seasons. The Red Sox completed a deal Friday that sends right-handed pitcher Franklin German to the White Sox in exchange for another right-hander, Theo Denlinger. Denlinger, a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021, is already 26 years old...
5 ways Pedro Grifol can manage the White Sox better than Tony La Russa

At the time of the Tony La Russa hiring, the main rationale for bringing on the then-76-year-old was his championship track record as a head coach. Many said that his prowess in managing games would more than make up for any clubhouse rifts stemming from the age gap between La Russa and his players.
