On Tap Eats: Uncle Bud's Starts a New Tradition in Oak Lawn

If you’re looking to try something new in 2023, head over to Oak Lawn and try Uncle Bud’s . Uncle Bud’s, at the corner of 97 th and Cicero, where TC’s once stood, opened in November and is one of the hottest new eateries on the southside.

Their menu is relatively small, but they’re obviously striving for quality over quantity. And they have succeeded.

Their “Catch and Consume” plate is a savory combination of fried shrimp and an elote cup. The spicy Mexican-style batter for the shrimp combined with the elote corn makes this platter a home run.

Their burgers are top notch. Made with beef from Whittingham and Sons in Alsip, you know you’re getting top-quality flavor in every bite.

Don’t sleep on their crinkle fries either. I had them with a side of their homemade “Bud’s Sauce” for dipping. While the Bud’s Sauce was excellent, the fries were perfect all on their own.

Wash it all down with one of their 20 beers served on tap. #CrackUm

Beer taps and bar at Uncle Bud's in Oak Lawn, IL. Photo: Uncle Bud's (Facebook)

Uncle Bud’s is a great place to catch a game, drink a pint, or have dinner with family and friends. It looks like the south side has another gem that won’t be hidden for very long.

