Poetry and music unite at No Simple Disruption benefit show

6AM City
 3 days ago
Maggie Rose is an American soul and country music singer.

A lineup of world-renowned musicians, local artists, and up-and-coming spoken word poets will take the stage for an evening of poetry and music on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Salvage Station.

The performance, a benefit for locally-produced No Simple Disruption Podcast
, marks the beginning of a burgeoning partnership between Asheville’s creative youth and a slew of accomplished artists with ties to the 828.

The show’s opening acts will spotlight original and thought-provoking sets from youth artists and poets of The One Voice Project , an initiative led by Melissa McKinney.

Headliners for the benefit show include:
  • John Medeski & Friends
  • Oteil Burbridge
  • Vernon Reid
  • DJ Logic
  • Jeff Sipe
  • Brian Jackson
  • Maggie Rose
Learn more about each artist and see a full list of performers here
.

What to know before you go:
  • Tickets are $20.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 15
  • Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
  • Venue: Salvage Station, 466 Riverside Dr.

