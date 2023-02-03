Poetry and music unite at No Simple Disruption benefit show
A lineup of world-renowned musicians, local artists, and up-and-coming spoken word poets will take the stage for an evening of poetry and music on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Salvage Station.
The performance, a benefit for locally-produced No Simple Disruption Podcast , marks the beginning of a burgeoning partnership between Asheville’s creative youth and a slew of accomplished artists with ties to the 828.
The show’s opening acts will spotlight original and thought-provoking sets from youth artists and poets of The One Voice Project , an initiative led by Melissa McKinney.
Headliners for the benefit show include:
What to know before you go:
- John Medeski & Friends
- Oteil Burbridge
- Vernon Reid
- DJ Logic
- Jeff Sipe
- Brian Jackson
- Maggie Rose
- Tickets are $20.
- Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
- Venue: Salvage Station, 466 Riverside Dr.
