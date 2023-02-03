ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

CultureMap Houston

Booming Houston neighborhood restaurant opens flagship location in Katy with Mediterranean-inspired menu and sprawling patio and party space

A rapidly growing group of local neighborhood restaurants has unveiled its new flagship location. Local Table has opened its new restaurant in Katy.Located in the former Luby's/Fuddruckers space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd., the new Local Table replaces the original Katy location on Westheimer Parkway. With more than 14,000-square-feet, it offers an expansive patio, a 75-seat private dining room, and enough space for the restaurant's companion Local Bar, a dedicated space for people 21-and-up that offers an expanded selection of cocktails and a larger wine list.As the concept has evolved, it has also become a destination for families to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

New 'artport' programs by Houston airports surprisingly surpass iconic global venues for number of daily viewers

Truthfully, the average U.S. traveler probably doesn’t pay too much attention to the décor at the airport while they’re sprinting through to catch a plane or whizzing out to head home. Even those with more time on their hands due to layovers or — ugh — cancelled flights might only have shopping and eating on their minds.But thanks to several groundbreaking new programs and an enviable permanent collection, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are fast becoming “artports.” Essentially, they’re bringing some visual interest and razzle-dazzle to millions of travelers’ experience in H-town.“Art in the airport...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston's hottest bakery teams up with buzzy influencer on sweet fundraiser for kids battling cancer

One of Houston’s most popular food influencers has teamed up with a top local bakery to benefit a children’s cancer charity. Danielle Dubois and Common Bond are once again partnering on a fundraiser that will benefit those battling childhood cancer. The effort has two goals — donating DIY king cake kits to childhood cancer patients at Texas Children’s Hospital and raising money for Sky High for Kids, which is devoted to bringing comfort to and funding research that assists those fighting pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions. First launched in 2021, the partnership began when Dubois, known for her HangryHoustonian...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Market Street Names Performers for Spring 2023 Concert Series

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Live music at Market Street is back as the Spring Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, jazz, Latin, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, April 13 through June 8 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by local Internet provider TACHUS, Market...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CultureMap Houston

Haute Houston boutiques gear up for Galentine's Day with great gifts for the besties

Valentine's day is around the corner, but this year, forget the fancy restaurants, red roses, and heels. Instead, gather a gang of fun and powerful women, and throw on a comfy set to celebrate Galentine's Day on February 13.What is Galentine's Day? It is a fictional holiday created by Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation in 2010. In the Galentine's Day episode, Leslie gathered a group of her besties for a waffle brunch. "Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast style," she explains....
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston soars in new list of best U.S. cities for family-friendly vacations

Houstonians looking to create lasting memories with their families don’t need to look further than their own city. In a new report from lawn care company Lawn Love, Houston scored No. 8 in the top 10 Best Cities for Kid-Friendly Vacations.200 of America’s largest cities were ranked using 23 metrics, including affordability, family-friendly accommodations, attractions, transportation options, and more. Houston was classified as the third safest city for kid-friendly vacations, and earned the No. 6 spot in the category of “getting around” or ease of transportation.In the category of most amusement and theme parks, Houston ranked No. 5 in a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive

In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Score a winning Super Bowl party with diverse dishes and cocktails to go from these top Houston restaurants

On Sunday, February 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles being a two-point and a relatively high-predicted point total of 49.5, the game should be both close and high scoring, which is to say, highly entertaining.Such a game deserves worthy party snacks. Instead of opting for pizza or wings from national chains, why not let some top Houston restaurants help cater the feast. The list below includes plenty of places selling wings, gumbo, sandwich trays, and more. Better Luck Tomorrow The acclaimed Heights bar and restaurant is offering...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Local shop celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Katy's Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop is known for serving up over 20 flavors of finger-licking good ice cream and its commitment to employing those with special needs. For National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day (Saturday, February 4th) Howdy Homemade Ice cream will host an ice cream breakfast! They are inviting the community, including friends with special needs to join them for the ice cream breakfast wearing their favorite pajamas. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy ice cream, jam to music, and simply be themselves in a safe place.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston grocery store offers meal kits, low-cost recipes

More than 500,000 Houston homes are in a food desert where there is no grocery store for at least a mile. A Second Ward grocery store in a food desert is now offering meal kits and recipes. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shares more on the grocery store and the delicious recipes available.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

