Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Booming Houston neighborhood restaurant opens flagship location in Katy with Mediterranean-inspired menu and sprawling patio and party space
A rapidly growing group of local neighborhood restaurants has unveiled its new flagship location. Local Table has opened its new restaurant in Katy.Located in the former Luby's/Fuddruckers space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd., the new Local Table replaces the original Katy location on Westheimer Parkway. With more than 14,000-square-feet, it offers an expansive patio, a 75-seat private dining room, and enough space for the restaurant's companion Local Bar, a dedicated space for people 21-and-up that offers an expanded selection of cocktails and a larger wine list.As the concept has evolved, it has also become a destination for families to celebrate...
Why you should visit the Downtown Aquarium, Houston's aquatic wonderland
It's the only place in H-Town where you can ride a train through a 200,000-gallon shark tank.
New 'artport' programs by Houston airports surprisingly surpass iconic global venues for number of daily viewers
Truthfully, the average U.S. traveler probably doesn’t pay too much attention to the décor at the airport while they’re sprinting through to catch a plane or whizzing out to head home. Even those with more time on their hands due to layovers or — ugh — cancelled flights might only have shopping and eating on their minds.But thanks to several groundbreaking new programs and an enviable permanent collection, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are fast becoming “artports.” Essentially, they’re bringing some visual interest and razzle-dazzle to millions of travelers’ experience in H-town.“Art in the airport...
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
cw39.com
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
New Location Planned for League City Scooter’s Coffee
Hot and iced coffees, smoothies, and more are expected later this year.
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
Houston's hottest bakery teams up with buzzy influencer on sweet fundraiser for kids battling cancer
One of Houston’s most popular food influencers has teamed up with a top local bakery to benefit a children’s cancer charity. Danielle Dubois and Common Bond are once again partnering on a fundraiser that will benefit those battling childhood cancer. The effort has two goals — donating DIY king cake kits to childhood cancer patients at Texas Children’s Hospital and raising money for Sky High for Kids, which is devoted to bringing comfort to and funding research that assists those fighting pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions. First launched in 2021, the partnership began when Dubois, known for her HangryHoustonian...
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Names Performers for Spring 2023 Concert Series
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Live music at Market Street is back as the Spring Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, jazz, Latin, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, April 13 through June 8 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by local Internet provider TACHUS, Market...
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
Haute Houston boutiques gear up for Galentine's Day with great gifts for the besties
Valentine's day is around the corner, but this year, forget the fancy restaurants, red roses, and heels. Instead, gather a gang of fun and powerful women, and throw on a comfy set to celebrate Galentine's Day on February 13.What is Galentine's Day? It is a fictional holiday created by Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation in 2010. In the Galentine's Day episode, Leslie gathered a group of her besties for a waffle brunch. "Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast style," she explains....
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
Houston soars in new list of best U.S. cities for family-friendly vacations
Houstonians looking to create lasting memories with their families don’t need to look further than their own city. In a new report from lawn care company Lawn Love, Houston scored No. 8 in the top 10 Best Cities for Kid-Friendly Vacations.200 of America’s largest cities were ranked using 23 metrics, including affordability, family-friendly accommodations, attractions, transportation options, and more. Houston was classified as the third safest city for kid-friendly vacations, and earned the No. 6 spot in the category of “getting around” or ease of transportation.In the category of most amusement and theme parks, Houston ranked No. 5 in a...
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
Score a winning Super Bowl party with diverse dishes and cocktails to go from these top Houston restaurants
On Sunday, February 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles being a two-point and a relatively high-predicted point total of 49.5, the game should be both close and high scoring, which is to say, highly entertaining.Such a game deserves worthy party snacks. Instead of opting for pizza or wings from national chains, why not let some top Houston restaurants help cater the feast. The list below includes plenty of places selling wings, gumbo, sandwich trays, and more. Better Luck Tomorrow The acclaimed Heights bar and restaurant is offering...
fox26houston.com
Local shop celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Katy's Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop is known for serving up over 20 flavors of finger-licking good ice cream and its commitment to employing those with special needs. For National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day (Saturday, February 4th) Howdy Homemade Ice cream will host an ice cream breakfast! They are inviting the community, including friends with special needs to join them for the ice cream breakfast wearing their favorite pajamas. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy ice cream, jam to music, and simply be themselves in a safe place.
fox26houston.com
Houston grocery store offers meal kits, low-cost recipes
More than 500,000 Houston homes are in a food desert where there is no grocery store for at least a mile. A Second Ward grocery store in a food desert is now offering meal kits and recipes. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shares more on the grocery store and the delicious recipes available.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
