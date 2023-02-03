Truthfully, the average U.S. traveler probably doesn’t pay too much attention to the décor at the airport while they’re sprinting through to catch a plane or whizzing out to head home. Even those with more time on their hands due to layovers or — ugh — cancelled flights might only have shopping and eating on their minds.But thanks to several groundbreaking new programs and an enviable permanent collection, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are fast becoming “artports.” Essentially, they’re bringing some visual interest and razzle-dazzle to millions of travelers’ experience in H-town.“Art in the airport...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO