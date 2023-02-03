ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Mixon gets favorable decision in menacing case

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures on the sideline before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has received a favorable ruling in his aggravated menacing case, at least for now.

Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger on Friday dismissed the case against Mixon at the request of prosecutors, via TMZ Sports . However, the decision does not mean Mixon is completely in the clear.

Prosecutors noted that they were asking for the charge to be withdrawn because they are doing additional investigation before moving forward with the case. The alleged victim still wants to move forward with the case, and prosecutors will have the option to refile it later.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Mixon’s arrest stemming from an alleged incident with a gun that took place in January. Mixon allegedly threatened a woman, with the victim claiming that the Bengals running back said she “should be popped in the face” while pointing a firearm at her.

