Some Pharmacies in Mexico Selling Counterfeit Drugs: Study

LOS ANGELES - Some pharmacies in Mexico are selling pills laced with fentanyl and heroin.

Researchers at UCLA visited 40 pharmacies in Northern Mexico and found nearly half of the pills they bought were counterfeit.

"There is this sense that if you are buying it from a pharmacy you think it's going to be what it’s advertised,” Chelsea Shover, assistant professor at the UCLA School of Medicine, told NBC 7 .

Pills bought by the researchers included ones sold as Oxycodone, which tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, along pills sold as Adderall, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Shover said researchers are not yet sure how long this has been going on.

Mexican officials say they've received no complaints about pharmacies selling counterfeit pills.

Photo: Getty Images

