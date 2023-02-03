ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Accused church shooter deemed mentally capable

Suspected church shooter Robert Findlay Smith has completed a mental evaluation, and deemed mentally capable of going to trial. Smith is charged in the shooting deaths of three people at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills in June 2022. In November, a judge ordered Smith undergo a mental evaluation.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Minor injuries reported after shooting at travel center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department said at least one person suffered minor injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Pilot Travel Center off Arkadelphia Road. Police described the incident as a shooting into an occupied business. It is unclear how many people were injured or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Surgeon donates land for foster care community

The Alabama Department of Human Resources reports approximately 6,000 children are in the state's foster care system. A Tuscaloosa surgeon said he's working with Alabama's DHR to put some of those children into a loving home. Dr. Johnny Waits is fulfilling a vision years in the making. He's helping build...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing kayaker's body found

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a missing kayaker in Bayview Lake. The body was identified as 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Officials said family members reported Fields went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, Jan. 28. However,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

No injuries reported after house fire in Southside neighborhood

There were no injuries reported Saturday morning as several Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in Southside. BFR said the call came in around 9 a.m. of a fire at 1400 15th Ave. S. Crews were in defensive position when they arrived on scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Five players reach double figures as No. 4 Alabama wins at LSU

Alabama's depth has been touted as one of the team's biggest strengths this season and that depth showed out Saturday during the Crimson Tide's trip to Baton Rouge. Five players finished with at least 11 points while three others got on the scoresheet as No. 4 Alabama pushed past LSU with a 79-69 victory on the road. The Crimson Tide improved to 10-0 in conference play, bouncing back from a loss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with a pair of SEC wins this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC 33/40 News

First half run fuels Samford's win over ETSU

Samford suffered consecutive road defeats last week, opening the door at the top of the Southern Conference men's basketball standings for other teams to catch the Bulldogs. But when Samford returned to the friendly confines of Pete Hanna Center for Saturday's game against East Tennessee State, the team seemingly had things moving in the right direction again.
HOMEWOOD, AL

