Alabama's depth has been touted as one of the team's biggest strengths this season and that depth showed out Saturday during the Crimson Tide's trip to Baton Rouge. Five players finished with at least 11 points while three others got on the scoresheet as No. 4 Alabama pushed past LSU with a 79-69 victory on the road. The Crimson Tide improved to 10-0 in conference play, bouncing back from a loss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with a pair of SEC wins this week.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO