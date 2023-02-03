Read full article on original website
Accused church shooter deemed mentally capable
Suspected church shooter Robert Findlay Smith has completed a mental evaluation, and deemed mentally capable of going to trial. Smith is charged in the shooting deaths of three people at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills in June 2022. In November, a judge ordered Smith undergo a mental evaluation.
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
Minor injuries reported after shooting at travel center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department said at least one person suffered minor injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Pilot Travel Center off Arkadelphia Road. Police described the incident as a shooting into an occupied business. It is unclear how many people were injured or...
Surgeon donates land for foster care community
The Alabama Department of Human Resources reports approximately 6,000 children are in the state's foster care system. A Tuscaloosa surgeon said he's working with Alabama's DHR to put some of those children into a loving home. Dr. Johnny Waits is fulfilling a vision years in the making. He's helping build...
Missing kayaker's body found
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a missing kayaker in Bayview Lake. The body was identified as 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Officials said family members reported Fields went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, Jan. 28. However,...
Drivers prepare for increased traffic on Hwy 280 during Birmingham Water Works pipe repair
Repair work has begun on Highway 280 to fix a leaking pipe. The leak is coming from a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right of way. The pipe is suspected to have begun leaking back in December near the time...
No injuries reported after house fire in Southside neighborhood
There were no injuries reported Saturday morning as several Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in Southside. BFR said the call came in around 9 a.m. of a fire at 1400 15th Ave. S. Crews were in defensive position when they arrived on scene.
Five players reach double figures as No. 4 Alabama wins at LSU
Alabama's depth has been touted as one of the team's biggest strengths this season and that depth showed out Saturday during the Crimson Tide's trip to Baton Rouge. Five players finished with at least 11 points while three others got on the scoresheet as No. 4 Alabama pushed past LSU with a 79-69 victory on the road. The Crimson Tide improved to 10-0 in conference play, bouncing back from a loss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with a pair of SEC wins this week.
First half run fuels Samford's win over ETSU
Samford suffered consecutive road defeats last week, opening the door at the top of the Southern Conference men's basketball standings for other teams to catch the Bulldogs. But when Samford returned to the friendly confines of Pete Hanna Center for Saturday's game against East Tennessee State, the team seemingly had things moving in the right direction again.
