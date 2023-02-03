ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hilltop

Perspective: The Black Hair Space is Therapy for Some Black Women

For many Black women, getting their hair done is essential to maintain their mental health. When Black women get their hair done, whether it be braids, twists, locs or frontals, it is a sense of freedom and individuality. The aesthetic of Essence, Ebony and Jet magazines sitting on the round table, waiting for the individual to read, or the sound of gossip and uplifting conversations from generation to generation makes the Black hair space unique and safe for many Black women.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens

The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
WJLA

Poet Taylor Talks Prom, Basketball, & Community

Muli-Media Personality & Cultural Storyteller Poet Taylor stops by to talk about two major events coming up in the community; Praisner's Proect Prom Dress Giveaway and the upcoming CIAA Tournament. CIAA Tournament. February 22nd-26th, Baltimore, MD. , FB: TheCIAA, Twitter: @CIAAForLife, IG: @CIAASports. Praisner's Project Prom Dress. Saturday, April 15th,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Woodley Park neighborhood welcomes first Black-owned restaurant

Cheers filled the air in Northwest D.C. as two hard-working chefs with big dreams celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant — Flavorture — the first Black-owned restaurant in the Woodley Park neighborhood. Family, friends and supporters, even city officials and business leaders, came out to watch Chefs...
WASHINGTON, DC
mcadvocate.com

Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package

On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Moore attends 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore on Thursday evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
HANOVER, MD
WTOP

Coachella files trademark lawsuit against DC’s Moechella event

The organizers behind famed music festival Coachella are taking legal action against D.C.’s own Moechella event in a trademark infringement case. Coachella’s legal team filed a lawsuit in D.C.’s federal court Wednesday in response to promotional materials sent out by Moechella organizers Justin Johnson and Kelsye Adams last month.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MoCo Native Kevin Saunders Excels in Recent Roles on Major Shows

Actor Kevin Saunders grew up in Gaithersburg, attending Whetstone and Stedwick elementary schools in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village. At 13, he moved to Western Maryland but came back to Gaithersburg when he was 20, later attending the University of Maryland at College Park. Now, his acting career is picking up steam– coming off of an appearance on the hit STARZ series BMF. In recent years he has had roles in Atlanta, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Cobra Kai, and a lot more.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Monday marks 13th anniversary of DC's blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm

WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday marks the 13th anniversary of blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" that dumped more than 17 inches of snow on Washington, D.C. in 2010. The weather event marked the fourth-biggest snow event on record for the District, later matched by the January 2016 blizzard dubbed "Snowzilla." "Snowmageddon" was...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: A Really Good Guy

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Humane Rescue Alliance hosting 'Barklorette' adoption event in DC -- here's what to know

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Ready to meet your furever friend? You're invited to find your perfect match at the first ever "The Barklorette" dog adoption event Sunday in D.C. The Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting the event where you can meet eligible pups, take them on a "first date" with tons of fun activities and toys to play with, and commemorate the event in a photo booth.
WASHINGTON, DC

