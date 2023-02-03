Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Hilltop
Perspective: The Black Hair Space is Therapy for Some Black Women
For many Black women, getting their hair done is essential to maintain their mental health. When Black women get their hair done, whether it be braids, twists, locs or frontals, it is a sense of freedom and individuality. The aesthetic of Essence, Ebony and Jet magazines sitting on the round table, waiting for the individual to read, or the sound of gossip and uplifting conversations from generation to generation makes the Black hair space unique and safe for many Black women.
WJLA
Federal lawsuit expected after Air and Space Museum asked students to remove pro-life hats
WASHINGTON (7News) — In January, a group of students from South Carolina visited Washington, D.C. to participate in the National March for Life event. Following the event, the students attended museums on the National Mall, including the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. “As they entered, each of them...
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC Washington
First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens
The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
WJLA
Poet Taylor Talks Prom, Basketball, & Community
Muli-Media Personality & Cultural Storyteller Poet Taylor stops by to talk about two major events coming up in the community; Praisner's Proect Prom Dress Giveaway and the upcoming CIAA Tournament. CIAA Tournament. February 22nd-26th, Baltimore, MD. , FB: TheCIAA, Twitter: @CIAAForLife, IG: @CIAASports. Praisner's Project Prom Dress. Saturday, April 15th,...
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Black History Month time to remember sacrifices to make world better place
As the nation commemorates Black History Month, a time to reflect on the historical achievements and contributions of African Americans, let's go deeper into the history of those who sacrifice to make the world a better place. Every year, we pause to rightfully remember Frederick Douglass, Mary McCloud Bethune, Harriet...
WTOP
Woodley Park neighborhood welcomes first Black-owned restaurant
Cheers filled the air in Northwest D.C. as two hard-working chefs with big dreams celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant — Flavorture — the first Black-owned restaurant in the Woodley Park neighborhood. Family, friends and supporters, even city officials and business leaders, came out to watch Chefs...
A D.C. Poet Is Up For A Grammy In The New Spoken Word Category
When the 65th annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, there will be a new category announced under the spoken word umbrella: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. And followers of D.C.’s literary scene may recognize one name among the five nominees in the new category: E. Ethelbert Miller. Miller, 72,...
WJLA
Commanders Dan Snyder lists Potomac, Md. home as rumors of a team sale continue: Reports
POTOMAC, Md. (7News) — Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder reportedly plans to sell his Potomac, Md. estate for a would-be record-setting number, the Washington Business Journal first reported. Snyder will list the property for a whopping $49 million which would make it the most expensive home in the DMV,...
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore attends 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore on Thursday evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
WTOP
Coachella files trademark lawsuit against DC’s Moechella event
The organizers behind famed music festival Coachella are taking legal action against D.C.’s own Moechella event in a trademark infringement case. Coachella’s legal team filed a lawsuit in D.C.’s federal court Wednesday in response to promotional materials sent out by Moechella organizers Justin Johnson and Kelsye Adams last month.
texasmetronews.com
67-Year-Old Black Woman Makes History, Finally Earns High School Diploma 9.13k
Nationwide — Renee Carroll, a 67-year-old Black woman from Washington, DC, is celebrating having finally graduated high school. She graduated as the oldest person in her class from Goodwill Excel Center, a tuition-free adult charter high school. “I graduated with my high school diploma at 67 years old,” Carroll...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native Kevin Saunders Excels in Recent Roles on Major Shows
Actor Kevin Saunders grew up in Gaithersburg, attending Whetstone and Stedwick elementary schools in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village. At 13, he moved to Western Maryland but came back to Gaithersburg when he was 20, later attending the University of Maryland at College Park. Now, his acting career is picking up steam– coming off of an appearance on the hit STARZ series BMF. In recent years he has had roles in Atlanta, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Cobra Kai, and a lot more.
WJLA
Monday marks 13th anniversary of DC's blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday marks the 13th anniversary of blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" that dumped more than 17 inches of snow on Washington, D.C. in 2010. The weather event marked the fourth-biggest snow event on record for the District, later matched by the January 2016 blizzard dubbed "Snowzilla." "Snowmageddon" was...
Overheard In D.C.: A Really Good Guy
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WJLA
Humane Rescue Alliance hosting 'Barklorette' adoption event in DC -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Ready to meet your furever friend? You're invited to find your perfect match at the first ever "The Barklorette" dog adoption event Sunday in D.C. The Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting the event where you can meet eligible pups, take them on a "first date" with tons of fun activities and toys to play with, and commemorate the event in a photo booth.
