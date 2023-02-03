Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases
WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
977wmoi.com
Jim A. Thye
Jim A. Thye, age 60, of Oquawka, Illinois, passed away at 10:12 AM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. He was born June 2, 1962 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Jerald Roland and Gwenyth Rue (Steingraber) Morrison. Jim was a graduate of Union High School. In 1982, he married Paula Howe and they later divorced.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
977wmoi.com
No Injuries Reported During Structure Fire in Galesburg
The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. yesterday afternoon, February 4th, at 4:29 PM. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy fire had engulfed a detached garage and was spreading to the nearby home. Acting Battalion Chief Jeff Maher established command and the Brooks St. Station crew entered the structure with an attack line to extinguish the fire. The Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, located the family dog and passed him out of a window to waiting Galesburg Police Officers. No injuries were reported.
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
KWQC
Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
977wmoi.com
Ronald L. “Red” Tee
Ronald L. “Red” Tee, age 83, of Oquawka, Illinois, passed away at 1:20pm on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born October 20, 1939 in Wapello, Iowa the son of Elmer Alvin and Belva Irene (Ashby) Tee. Red was reared and educated in the area and was a graduate of G&O High School in Gladstone, Illinois Class of 1958. Red proudly served his Country in the United States Army from 1958-1962. On February 3, 1967, he married Connie Sue Link and they later divorced.
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
KWQC
Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
KWQC
Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials. All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officials said.
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
977wmoi.com
Louis L. Fegan Jr.
Louis L. Fegan Jr., 54, of St. Augustine, died at 12:14 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, in OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born September 26, 1968, in Galesburg, the son of Louis L. and JoAnn Y. (Jacobs) Fegan Sr. He is survived by twin brothers,...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
977wmoi.com
Emergency Services Respond to Fatal Hancock County Ice Fishing Accident
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, Hancock County 911 Center received a call reporting two people in the water from an ice fishing accident at a rural farm pond near Durham, IL. Emergency services arrived on scene and within minutes both individuals were rescued from the water and life saving measures were started. A deputy entered the water to make the rescue effort.
Quad Cities dealing with with car thefts of Kia, Hyundai models
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Thieves are targeting Kia and Hyundais across the country. The trend continues to afflict the Quad Cities region as well. Rock Island Police say 74 total Kia and Hyundai cars were stolen in 2022 alone, more than any other kind. According to the Insurance Institute...
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
Comments / 0