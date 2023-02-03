Read full article on original website
Division Spotlight: Michigan Tire and Vehicle Services Association
Originally joining Michigan Retailers Association as the “Michigan Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association Division” in 1968, the division was renamed the Michigan Tire and Vehicle Services Association Division in 1986. The division is active with national tire and vehicle repair groups like the Auto Care Association.
Michigan Retailers Foundation Donors
MRA’s annual scholarship competition has launched for the 2023-24 academic year. The Foundation will award 12 scholarships, each worth $3,500. Contributions to the MRA Foundation come from MRA members, directors, employees, and other donors. The following contributors have helped establish our 12 named awards. Helen McCurry Platinum Legacy Scholarship.
