ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doraville, GA

One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4rsh_0kbkFloM00

One of the metro’s busiest corridors for traffic for both drivers and walkers will get an update to make it safer.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach attended an announcement with Doraville city leaders and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff about the improvements along Buford Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.

Buford Highway is famous as much for its diversity and great food options as it is for some of the traffic dangers that can come from just trying to cross the busy road up to seven lanes wide.

“This is really about saving lives,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff, originally from area of north DeKalb, announced federal funding for safety upgrades along Buford Highway through Doraville at the major intersections of McElroy Road, Oakcliff Road, Longmire Way and Interstate 285.

“New ramp for pedestrian access, elevated sidewalk, overhead lighting that will not just make it safer to navigate on foot, but also reduce the potential for crime,” Ossoff said.

TRENDING STORIES

The improvements also tie-in with MARTA for better landscaping, new benches and trash cans. Buford Highway is a major bus route and people rely on it to get to work, school or appointments.

One section of Buford Highway through Doraville has seen at least 32 accidents involving pedestrians in the last five years.

“This stood out to me as a high priority because of the threat to human lives,” Ossoff said.

The money should get distributed over the next several months with construction likely in 2024. “

“It’s often small things that make a big difference. Some of those are in simple technology upgrades, simple sidewalks which doesn’t cost a lot of money, but certainly make a big safety difference…so it does go a very long way,” Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said.

GDOT told Gehlbach they have already spent more than $50 million for safety upgrades on Buford Highway in Brookhaven into Chamblee.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development

ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
ROSWELL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
229K+
Followers
157K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy