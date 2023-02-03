One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements

One of the metro’s busiest corridors for traffic for both drivers and walkers will get an update to make it safer.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach attended an announcement with Doraville city leaders and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff about the improvements along Buford Highway.

The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.

Buford Highway is famous as much for its diversity and great food options as it is for some of the traffic dangers that can come from just trying to cross the busy road up to seven lanes wide.

“This is really about saving lives,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff, originally from area of north DeKalb, announced federal funding for safety upgrades along Buford Highway through Doraville at the major intersections of McElroy Road, Oakcliff Road, Longmire Way and Interstate 285.

“New ramp for pedestrian access, elevated sidewalk, overhead lighting that will not just make it safer to navigate on foot, but also reduce the potential for crime,” Ossoff said.

The improvements also tie-in with MARTA for better landscaping, new benches and trash cans. Buford Highway is a major bus route and people rely on it to get to work, school or appointments.

One section of Buford Highway through Doraville has seen at least 32 accidents involving pedestrians in the last five years.

“This stood out to me as a high priority because of the threat to human lives,” Ossoff said.

The money should get distributed over the next several months with construction likely in 2024. “

“It’s often small things that make a big difference. Some of those are in simple technology upgrades, simple sidewalks which doesn’t cost a lot of money, but certainly make a big safety difference…so it does go a very long way,” Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said.

GDOT told Gehlbach they have already spent more than $50 million for safety upgrades on Buford Highway in Brookhaven into Chamblee.

