FourPenn Partners lands GNC store, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee at 1900 Smallman

After an affiliate of his FourPenn Partners bought the 20,000-square-foot terminal building at 1900 Smallman in the Strip District in late 2021, Mike Locke was all but fully leased enough to not need to make too many changes.

After all, much of the building was already leased to the night club Cavo on one end, with a 5,000-square-foot office for Legal Sifter next to it and a 4,200-square-foot store by Bass & Bennett Trading Co. furniture store.

Then he faced a new opportunity inspired by Covid-19 to shift a portion of the building from office use to retail along a busy stretch of Smallman.

“When Covid hit, they had people working from home,” said Locke of Legal Sifter, who pursued the opportunity to get out of its lease. That enabled FourPenn Partners to establish a new GNC store as well as a new franchise location for Bitty & Beau’s Coffee.

