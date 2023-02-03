ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts ex-tribal leader ordered to pay nearly $210K in bribery case

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe sentenced to prison for accepting exercise equipment, a luxury hotel stay and other bribes from an architectural firm working with the tribe on a casino has to pay back nearly $210,000, a judge ordered.

Cedric Cromwell, former chair of the Cape Cod-based Mashpee Wampanoags, was sentenced to three years in prison in Boston in November. David DeQuattro, the owner of the Rhode Island architecture and design firm, was sentenced to a year of probation under home confinement.

Cromwell had apologized in court. His attorneys have asked for a stay of his sentence and restitution, pending an appeal.

U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of Massachusetts said the judgment, entered against Cromwell on Tuesday, “rightly addresses the immense harm these men inflicted upon the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation – harm to its reputation through Mr. Cromwell’s corruption; to its economic development through massive project delays and lost resources; and harm to its financial resources through the significant legal fees and expenses generated in their steadfast support and compliance with our investigation.”

Cromwell was convicted in May of bribery and extortion charges. DeQuattro was convicted of a bribery charge.

