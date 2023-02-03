ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

KMPH.com

Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man charged with murder after victim of beating in Clovis dies

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicles impounded, dozens cited following illegal sideshows in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dozens of citations were handed out Sunday evening after police caught wind of illegal sideshows throughout Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called multiple times regarding sideshows that were taking place around town. These sideshows also took over several intersections as well.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Services scheduled for Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Selma Police Department has announced the services for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was shot and killed on Jan. 31. They say the Fresno Convention Center will be used on Thursday, Feb. 16 to honor the fallen officer. The time of the service has yet to be announced.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Benjamin Aponte

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Benjamin Aponte. Kevin Aponte is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. 26-year-old Aponte is 5' 5" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Benjamin Aponte...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family

REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
REEDLEY, CA
KMPH.com

Local officials' breakdown criminal reforms, here's what they say is the problem

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to provide new information regarding the Selma police officer shooting death on Friday. Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and law enforcement agencies are now teaming up to say no to criminal reforms that aren't working. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office put...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

One injured after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was injured Monday morning after a house fire in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 11:00 a.m. to a house near Roosevelt and Thomas Avenues for reports of a fire. Crews arrived within four minutes and say they found...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Meet Rookie: Rescued from backyard near burning garage

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This is Rookie, he was saved after police say he was found near a burning garage. According to Fresno Police, they were called to a structure fire in the southeast area Friday night. After everyone was safely evacuated from the home, an officer learned about...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Viewers capture lightning on video in Fresno, Clovis

Both rain and lightning were spotted Sunday afternoon in the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have begun to submit their weather-related videos and a lot of them are showing lightning. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, thunderstorms and rain could still be a thing in Fresno between 9-10 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Strong winds cause damage in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma resident says the recent storm to hit the Central Valley has caused some major damage. According to Dolores Sermeno, strong wind from Sunday’s storm was to blame when it came to a large tree landing right on top of her car. Sermeno...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

