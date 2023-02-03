Read full article on original website
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
The Witcher Fans Are Still Upset By Yennefer's Betrayal In Season 2
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is an undeniably popular series with a large following, from both fans of the book and game series as well as newcomers to the Continent, it is not without its flaws. Especially since Henry Cavill announced his unexpected exit, fans seem to have no problem being vocal about what they think does not work as well with the show, both from a story as well as from a production standpoint. But even before then, there was no lack of discussion online in regard to the fantasy-adventure series.
Emma D'Arcy's Favorite Olivia Cooke Scene From House Of The Dragon Season 1 Is All About The Eyes
The success of "House of the Dragon" clearly shows that there's plenty of gas left in the tank for HBO's adaptations and collaborations with author George R.R. Martin's many dark fantasy works. Despite the hair-splittingly divisive reaction to the final two truncated seasons of "Game of Thrones," it seems that the franchise hasn't quite lost the goodwill of fans yet as the new series has garnered HBO its biggest premiere ever (via Warner Media).
Kim Bodnia Sought Out Challenges While Filming The Witcher To Enhance His Energy
Netflix's "The Witcher" is known for its high fantasy setting where monsters, humans, and sorceresses battle for dominance over their world. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), the main character who also happens to be a Witcher, is the finest example of a person who's not quite human and hired to deal with the monsters that threaten innocent lives. At the same time, because he's not truly human, he's also often mistreated by the people he's paid to protect.
CSI Writer Elizabeth Devine Wrote Her First Episode Under A Pen Name To Avoid Interfering With A Real-Life Case
It's almost easy to forget, but during its 15-season run on CBS, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," was one of the most popular shows on television. The series even earned cheers from legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who jumped at the chance to helm the show's two-part Season 5 finale. During its...
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
Avatar: The Way Of Water On Track To Lose Top Box Office Spot To Knock At The Cabin
Sorry Tsireya, but it looks like "The Way of Water" does have an end, at least when it comes to box office supremacy. James Cameron proved that everyone was a fool to bet against him when "Avatar: The Way of Water" debuted to nearly half a billion dollars during its opening weekend (via The Numbers). Since its mid-December 2022 release, the "Avatar" sequel has gone on to gross over $2 billion worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films ever made. As it stands, James Cameron is the only director to have three films in the $2 billion club (the others being "Avatar" and "Titanic").
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
TV Actors Who Returned To Television With A Hit After Failed Movie Careers
These days, television and movies are almost indistinguishable from each other to an extent. Things all sort of blur together on streaming services, where viewers often don't differentiate between films and extended episodes of series — and this is spurred on by the fact that most series have the look and the budget of a major Hollywood production. Furthermore, when actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Giamatti are all doing TV shows, the previous sharply-drawn line between the big and small screens is virtually nonexistent.
Gilmore Girls' Kelly Bishop Would Be Completely On Board With Doing More Episodes
It's been almost seven years since Netflix released "Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life," but star Kelly Bishop is more than happy to return to the sleepy town of Stars Hollow for more episodes if the opportunity presents itself. "Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life" was supposed to...
Star Trek: Enterprise's Connor Trinneer Gave Conflicting Responses To His Thoughts On Trip's Shocking Death
The "Star Trek: Enterprise" series finale, entitled "These Are the Voyages," is almost universally hated by fans. In the episode, which is framed as Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" watching the events unfold on the holodeck, the Enterprise NX-01 is on its way to a historic summit in which the United Federation of Planets is to be officially founded. However, the crew's frenemy Shran shows up, and Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) and company divert from their mission to do Shran a favor. But when kidnappers board the Enterprise, Commander Charles "Trip" Tucker (Connor Trinneer) sacrifices himself to save Archer in one of the least-perilous situations the crew has ever gotten themselves into.
The Last Of Us Episode 4 Might Confirm An Ellie Theory From Left Behind
It may be early in 2023, but "The Last of Us" is already set to be one of the biggest shows of the year. From the impressive numbers of its premiere to the impressive viewership growth that the series has seen from week to week, it looks like Hollywood has finally found the secret sauce of turning the perfect video game adaptation into an absolute mega-hit (via Parrot Analytics). While "The Last of Us" has deviated here and there from the game created by Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley, HBO's post-apocalyptic horror drama has managed to find a near-perfect balance between staying true to the source material and changing things up to keep longtime fans guessing.
The Young Sheldon Actor Who Had A Stint On Better Call Saul
It'd be tough to come up with two shows more different than "Young Sheldon" and "Better Call Saul." Both are prequel spinoffs of popular shows, but one if a laugh track-infused CBS sitcom about a boy genius, and the other is a dark — though oft humor-infused — AMC drama following a corrupt lawyer navigating New Mexico's criminal underbelly.
The 60 Minutes Segment That Had Viewers Talking About A Murder She Wrote Reboot
Despite her obvious talent, Angela Lansbury was known as more of a character actress than a Hollywood one at the beginning of her career, but that changed after she landed the role of mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote." The show was a massive hit for the CBS network. As reported by PBS, the series raked in ratings for years. Lansbury still holds the record for the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a television drama series, as well as the most Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama series. Playing Jessica Fletcher was the first time Lansbury got to take center stage as the leading lady, so she was naturally devastated when the show was cancelled.
Shameless' Laura Slade Wiggins Used A Morbid Thought To Stay In Character
To put it mildly, the Showtime hit "Shameless" isn't for the faint of heart. After all, it's a series about a poor, dysfunctional family comprised of folks who are just trying to make it in an increasingly rough world. Sure, it has its funny, heartfelt, and, of course, numerous wild moments, but at its core, it's incredibly tragic. Nevertheless, that did little to turn audiences away, seeing as viewers absolutely flocked to it during its run from 2011 to 2021. It even won a few awards in its day and secured some pretty prestigious nominations.
Matt Bomer's Ideal Season Of AHS Involves Sharks And Sirens
"American Horror Story" is allowed a fair amount of freedom between its seasons due to its anthology format. Each "American Horror Story" season tends to focus on one location and set of characters. Still, some examples of characters appear across multiple seasons, like Pepper (Naomi Grossman) and the witches from "American Horror Story: Coven." Besides often changing characters, "American Horror Story" also changes settings and eras of time, which has resulted in a tremendous range that has involved haunted houses, freak shows, evil hotels, suburbia cults, and even the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.
Abbott Elementary Finally Announces Who Will Play Janine's Sister (And Fans Will Definitely Be Happy)
"Abbott Elementary" is one of ABC's most prized possessions right now. In addition to pulling in both terrific ratings and multiple Emmy wins, the droll and timely mockumentary has attracted outstanding guest stars. Leslie Odom Jr. memorably appeared as a villainous charter school owner, while NBA champion Andre Iguodala took a hilariously unexpected turn as Ava's (Janelle James) long-term boyfriend.
Actors Who Refused To Return For TV Show Revivals
The world of television is a complex and often frustrating one. TV is a collaborative medium that only works when everyone does their part. The actors are usually the most important puzzle pieces, especially when they become synonymous with a fan-favorite character. This means that whenever a show gets looked at for a potential reboot or revival, whether or not the key cast members will return becomes a major talking point. Sometimes they jump at the chance to reprise their roles, but other times, they flat-out refuse to take part.
