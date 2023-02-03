ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon Channels Prime Millennial Style For Movie Premiere

By Yasmine Coleman
The look was giving mid-2000s.

Reese Witherspoon may not be a Millennial , but she definitely harnessed some of the generation's style energy with her latest look.

The actress hit the red carpet of the Your Place or Mine movie premiere on Feb. 2, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, in a mid- 2000s-reminiscent outfit , smiling and posing for photos at the event.

Colored in a bright, turquoise blue hue, the girly midi dress featured a strapless structured bodice and a peplum silhouette. She accessorized with simple black Aquazzura heeled sandals and minimal David Webb jewelry, opting for neutral makeup with a side-parted hairstyle worn down in loose waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4ME3_0kbkEhJf00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Reese Witherspoon arrives for the World Premiere Of Netflix 's "Your Place Or Mine" held at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The 46-year-old took to social media, uploading an Instagram Reel showcasing a behind-the-scenes preview of her getting ready pre-event. Set to the tune of a sped-up remix of Miguel 's "Sure Thing," the camera panned over a few clutch and shoe options, before zooming in on the chosen dress she would wear for the occasion.

Witherspoon then emerged from her dressing space, opening a set of wooden double doors as she walked out, flashing a grin at the camera and pushing her hair behind her ear as she showed off the finished ensemble.

"Getting rom-com premiere ready ✨💫" she wrote in the caption.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kerry Washington popped into the comments to express her adoration for the look, penning, "WOW 😍🔥"

A fan followed suit with elation, adding, "The prettiest!! I’m so excited to watch this movie!!❤️‍🩹"

The Legally Blonde alum stars in the Netflix rom-com opposite Ashton Kutcher , where she plays Debbie, a mom who switches homes with her long-distance best friend Peter (Kutcher)—who volunteers to look after her son for a week while she chases a lifelong dream—only to discover that what she thinks she wants may not be what she really needs.

Jesse Williams , Tig Notaro , Zoë Chao , Steve Zahn , and Wesley Kimmel also have roles in the film.

Catch Your Place or Mine on the streaming giant, available for viewing on Friday , Feb. 10.

Comments / 0

 

