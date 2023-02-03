Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
Speak Now: Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns, Rey & Dom Mysterio race
Denise covers this week's SmackDown, which set up a future title match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
FSW No Escape: Execution Day Results (1/29): Hammerstone, Danny Limelight In Action
Future Stars of Wrestling held its FSW No Escape: Execution Day on January 29 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. FSW No Escape: Execution Day...
Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW
Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Roman Reigns Match For Elimination Chamber Event
Sami Zayn served the ultimate betrayal to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble this past weekend. The former Honorary Uce will now meet The Tribal Chief for the richest prize in spots entertainment. Sami Zayn jumped Roman Reigns during the main event of WWE SmackDown this week. The former Sami Uso...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On REELZ's MLW And Pro Wrestling Ambitions
As any wrestling fan worth their salt knows, the world of Major League Wrestling never stops. And recently that statement has been quite accurate, as the promotion reached a new sponsorship agreement with Sportsbook site BetOnline, as well as a TV rights deal with the REELZ to broadcast their new show "MLW Underground." And it appears this new agreement is only step one of MLW and REELZ's plan to grow wrestling on the station.
STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023 Results (2/4/23): Giulia vs. Suzu Suzuki, Cheering Returns, And More
STARDOM returned to pay-per-view to celebrate the promotion's 12th Anniversary with STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023. Not only was the show major because of the card featuring Giulia defending the World of Stardom Championship for the first time against old friend turned rival Suzu Suzuki but also because cheering returned to STARDOM for the first time since 2020.
ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Stream And Results (2/3)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Ascension event on February 3 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Stream And Results (2/3) - Shean Christopher...
Garden State PW V Results (2/3): Alan Angels Faces Marcus Mathers
Garden State Pro Wrestling held its Garden State PW V event on February 3 from Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (2/6): Castagnoli/Yuta, Top Flight, More In Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on February 6. Matches were taped on February 1 from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (2/6) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Chuck Taylor &...
NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Results (2/4): Shota Umino Faces Tetsuya Naito
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its New Beginning in Sapporo event on February 4 from. Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayel. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Results (2/4) - Great-O-Khan def. Oskar Leube. - Ren Narita,...
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager
Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
NJPW TAMASHII IV Results (2/4): Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, Robbie Eagles In Action
NJPW TAMASHII IV Results (2/4) - Gore & Jake Andrewartha def. Nikolai Anton Bell & Shep Alexander. - Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def. Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards. - The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) def. Jake Taylor & Jordan Alexander Wright. - Mitch...
RevPro Live In London 70 Results (2/5): Gabriel Kidd Faces Yota Tsuji
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 70 on February 5 from 229 The Venue in London, England. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In London 70 Results (2/5) - RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Kid Lykos. - Dan Moloney def. Chris...
Angels SHOOTS SOFTLY On Cody Deaner, Gail Kim, Evil Uno, More
Angels, formerly a member of The Dark Order, is now fully embracing his dark side as a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and has decided that moving forward he will only that on himself and his stablemates in The Design. However, he does still have nice things to...
