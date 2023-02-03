‘How did a robbery suspect enter a school campus?’ HISD chief addresses security concerns after lockdown at Wisdom High School

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Metro police investigate stabbing on bus
HOUSTON – Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a bus patron. The assault occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday as the bus was traveling near the intersection of Scott and Blodgett streets. A woman stabbed a man then fled the scene. The department said the victim was taken...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year. On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance from Houston Fire Department, leading police on chase, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston police were involved in a chase Monday after a suspect stole an ambulance from a Houston Fire Department station, according to the Houston Police Department. According to the fire department, the suspect stole a black Infinity in the Heights area, then drove the car to the...
Click2Houston.com
2 brothers shot by masked gunman while leaving convenience store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two brothers were shot while leaving a convenience store in southeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting in the 8500 block of Broadway Street around 2:13 a.m. Officers said they located two men...
Click2Houston.com
Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say
HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
Multiple suspects in custody after leading police on chase, crashing into bayou in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Multiple suspects are now in custody after leading police on a chase and crashing into a bayou in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department said DPS officers were originally chasing the suspects until HPD units responded when the chase reached...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Humble police drone used to capture felon who fled police, hid in heavily wooded area, police say
HUMBLE, Texas – Police said Saturday that officers managed to capture a fleeing felon who had run into the woods using the assistance of a drone. Humble Police Department said drone units assisted Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman with the search. The drone’s thermal camera was able to cut through the woods and locate suspect west of Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital near the 18900 block of North Memorial Boulevard Drive, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner found shot to death less than a week after another man was also murdered at his residence, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second man has reportedly been found shot to death after investigators connected him to another homicide investigation at a home along T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th street, according to Houston police. Authorities say the situation began late last month when a man was found...
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Galveston County
SAN LEON, Texas – Deputies in San Leon say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The incident reportedly took place at a home near 24th Street and Avenue D on Saturday. According to officials, deputies responded to calls of gunshots and reports of a woman screaming. Law enforcement officers...
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after firing shots at deputies from his home near Humble, prompting SWAT standoff, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man is taken into custody after authorities say he fired several gunshots at deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office from his home, prompting a standoff. It happened in the 6900 block of Foxbrook Drive near Fox Trail near Humble early Saturday. Details on...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Click2Houston.com
Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just hurtful’: Katy-area mother’s home vandalized with racist symbols following house fire
KATY, Texas – A Katy-area mother and her 8-year-old daughter are dealing with a string of incidents, including a fire that destroyed their home last year. However, despite everything, she still wants to return. They moved to Texas for a better life, although they’re wondering if they’ll have to start once more.
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 38 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife inside NW Houston home in 2019, DA says
HOUSTON – A man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for killing his wife inside their northwest Houston home in 2019, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. 36-year-old Mark Anderson was sentenced Friday for the murder of 34-year-old Tiereney Nicole Anderson on Aug 4,...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound at SE Houston RV resort, police say
A man was found shot and killed at an RV resort in southeast Houston Sunday morning. It happened at the USA RV Resorts in the 12100 block of Sagedowne Lane near Beltway 8 shortly before 5 a.m. Details on what lead to the shooting were not immediately available. When officers...
Click2Houston.com
Body discovered during search for missing 14-year-old in SE Houston; Homicide detectives investigating
HOUSTON – On Saturday morning, Texas EquuSearch officials say they stumbled upon a body along a fence line in the 2000 block of Firnat Street. Homicide detectives were called to investigate. “As far as a positive ID on the body located. We do not know. We have not touched...
Click2Houston.com
‘K9 Mattress Mack’: Precinct 4′s newest officer named after community philanthropist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has announced a new member of its squad, and the name is all too familiar for Houstonians. The newest member is a K9 officer named after popular businessman, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale. K9 officer ‘Mattress...
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself with gun he found inside his mother’s nightstand, police say
WHARTON, Texas – A 3-year-old child is dead after police said he accidentally shot himself in Wharton on Friday. Officers with the Wharton Police Department were dispatched to the Wharton Oak Bend Emergency Room in reference to a child shot around 5:21 p.m. The mother told officers that her...
Click2Houston.com
Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle driven by family member, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A toddler has died after accidentally being hit by a vehicle in northeast Houston Friday afternoon, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an auto-ped in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street around 4:58 p.m. Deputies said a family member...
