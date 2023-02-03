ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly Makes Historic Shift in Management

DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2023—In the wake of one of the most visible years of the newspaper’s history, the Washington family has made a decision of historical significance. Effective February 1, 2023, current COO and Director of Finance Jessica Washington will be elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Weekly.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Jeanetta Collier

This Dallas, Texas resident uses her knowledge of Neuro Linguistic Programming, human development, creative business and leadership development to encourage personal empowerment and peak performance in the person that matters: YOU!. 21 years ago, as a young wife and a mother of two, I was at the peak of my...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Makes Way for the Future

The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce (“DBCC”) proved that it is out with the old and in with the new as it moved forward on January 25th with a demolition of its historical building housed on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The facility has undergone significant wear and tear over the last several years; however, it has lovingly served as the home to the Black Chamber since 1982 and up until 2016, when the Chamber moved its headquarters and operations across the street to the MLK Center.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Office of Homeless Solutions extends activation of Temporary Inclement Weather Shelters in anticipation of inclement weather

DALLAS – The Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS) announced Tuesday, January 31, 2023, that OHS is continuing activation of Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter (TIWS) for the night of Tuesday, January 31, 2023, based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecast, in accordance with Chapter 45 of the City Code. Additional TIWS days will be activated as necessitated by the weather, which we will continue to monitor closely.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it's working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It's all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

