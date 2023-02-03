Read full article on original website
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of CouponingCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
FOX43.com
Fire Suppression big talker at the Racing Xtravaganza | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — The racing season is upon us. At the end of the month, as long as the weather holds, we'll be racing in Central PA. One way to get everyone pumped for a brand new racing season is to have a racing show. Thousands flocked to the York State Fairgrounds last weekend for the Racing Xtravaganza.
Students in York get their dancing shoes on for Penn State's THON
YORK, Pa. — Two students from Penn State York are breaking in their dancing shoes, gearing up for the annual THON dance marathon. Domenic Sciortino and Omar Elhasany will represent the York campus at University Park, Pennsylvania State University's main campus and home to THON. The event challenges participants to stay on their feet for a full 46 hours while raising money for the fight against childhood cancer.
Already Popular in Lancaster, Cookie Company Coming to West Chester Chips Away at Competition
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based cookie company that ships its products nationwide, is moving into the Philadelphia area, writes Maggie Mancini for PhillyVoice. The company is planning on opening a West Chester location before the end of the year and is also currently looking for a space in Philadelphia. “We...
City of York launches campaign to help youth 'Rise Above' unhealthy coping mechanisms
YORK, Pa. — The City of York Bureau of Health (CYBH) launched a campaign to help youth "Rise Above" negative behaviors and unhealthy coping mechanisms. The program seeks to forge connections and promote positive choices through messaging in the community. “Rise Above is a fresh, relevant, and relatable campaign...
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
Learn more about using a reformer at Absolute Pilates
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 gives reformer Pilates a go at Absolute Pilates in Silver Spring Township to lengthen and strengthen our muscles as well as our mental health!. “It’s not just the body exercise, it’s a mental exercise too,” said Naveen Lateef, an Absolute Pilates student for three years.
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
Let your outdoor spirit run wild at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The temperatures may be low, but don't let that stop you from getting into the outdoor spirit!. And luckily, you can stay inside to do it. Around 1,000 fishing, hunting and camping vendors are packed to the brim inside the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg for the Great American Outdoor Show.
Former Nickelodeon-based boy band Big Time Rush will perform in Hershey this summer
HERSHEY, Pa. — Reunited pop music superstars and Nickelodeon TV veterans Big Time Rush will perform in Hersheypark Stadium this summer, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday. The concert, part of the band's "Can't Get Enough" tour, will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. Special guests Max and...
American Heart Month: Heart disease doesn't always have symptoms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — At 78, Mike Lohenitz still lives an active life. He walks a mile and a half and does 50 pushups every day. As recently as the fall, he was scuba diving in Cozumel with his wife, Linda. The Lohenitzs have been married for 33 years. So...
Helping the community one laundry load at a time | On the Bright Side
DUNCANNON, Pa. — Twice a month, Trail Laundry, on South Market Street in Duncannon, teams up with "Loads of Love" to offer free laundry services to those in need. "We're looking for a way to kind of reach our neighbors," said organizer Sandy Martz. "You know, that's what we're called to do. Love our neighbors."
Lancaster, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Stacy’s Massage & Spa
YORK, Pa. — As Black History Month continues, FOX43 will highlight several Black-owned businesses throughout the month. The first stop is a small shop that has been in business for a little over a year called Stacy’s Massage and Spa. “I’m somebody that they can talk to, that...
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
Butternut squash soup and winter salad | Seasonal Servings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Winter is almost over, and you’ve probably noticed some of those winter staples are disappearing!. You still have time to cook with butternut squash and pomegranates once more, using curry powder and clementines to tie it together. This butternut squash soup uses secret-ingredient curry powder...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Morgantown, PA
Morgantown is a census-designated place in Caernarvon Township. This township is located in southern Berks County and in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, United States. Morgantown’s population is just around 1,500 people. It is known as an agricultural settlement, with the settlement of several agro-based manufacturing companies. Morgantown restaurants are diverse...
abc27.com
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
