York, PA

FOX 43

Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Fire Suppression big talker at the Racing Xtravaganza | Fast Lane

YORK, Pa. — The racing season is upon us. At the end of the month, as long as the weather holds, we'll be racing in Central PA. One way to get everyone pumped for a brand new racing season is to have a racing show. Thousands flocked to the York State Fairgrounds last weekend for the Racing Xtravaganza.
FOX 43

Students in York get their dancing shoes on for Penn State's THON

YORK, Pa. — Two students from Penn State York are breaking in their dancing shoes, gearing up for the annual THON dance marathon. Domenic Sciortino and Omar Elhasany will represent the York campus at University Park, Pennsylvania State University's main campus and home to THON. The event challenges participants to stay on their feet for a full 46 hours while raising money for the fight against childhood cancer.
YORK, PA
MONTCO.Today

‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz

A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Learn more about using a reformer at Absolute Pilates

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 gives reformer Pilates a go at Absolute Pilates in Silver Spring Township to lengthen and strengthen our muscles as well as our mental health!. “It’s not just the body exercise, it’s a mental exercise too,” said Naveen Lateef, an Absolute Pilates student for three years.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lancaster, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lititz Christian School basketball team will have a game with Lancaster County Christian High School on February 06, 2023, 12:30:00.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need

YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Butternut squash soup and winter salad | Seasonal Servings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Winter is almost over, and you’ve probably noticed some of those winter staples are disappearing!. You still have time to cook with butternut squash and pomegranates once more, using curry powder and clementines to tie it together. This butternut squash soup uses secret-ingredient curry powder...
HARRISBURG, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Morgantown, PA

Morgantown is a census-designated place in Caernarvon Township. This township is located in southern Berks County and in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, United States. Morgantown’s population is just around 1,500 people. It is known as an agricultural settlement, with the settlement of several agro-based manufacturing companies. Morgantown restaurants are diverse...
MORGANTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
