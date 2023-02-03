ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Raz 23
3d ago

Sumter County deputies do not enforce the rules of the road most people down here go into the left lane and stay there there is no enforcement at all with the Sumter County sheriffs office

Steven Bradley
3d ago

Florida law prohibits the use of speed cameras and limits the use of red light cameras.

wordtoyourmother
3d ago

the police just need to be in undercover units at the areas with the most problems and start writing tickets. also raising the ticket fees could help. this so go for speeders and those who impede traffic driving well below the speed limit( slow) which is just as dangerous as driving too fast.

villages-news.com

Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301

A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages

A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with cartload of merchandise

A suspected shoplifter was arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with a cartload of merchandise. Kenneth Edward Farris, 56, of Lady Lake, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday entered the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He had been lingering near the benches at the exit and waited for the Walmart employee to turn around, providing him with the opportunity to sneak out with a cart loaded with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He got into a blue Nissan Sentra and a store employee was able to take a photo of the car’s license plate before Farris drove away.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested after attack on police officer at Brownwood ER

A Wildwood man was arrested after an attack on a police officer at the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. Samuel Arthur Bernard Sweeney, 29, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday got into a verbal altercation with a security guard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. After police arrived on the scene, Sweeney took a swing at an officer and punched him in the cheek. Sweeney had to be threatened with a non-lethal stun device before he would allow officers to handcuff him.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Residents are doing a service by demanding answers on Morse Boulevard

Residents are doing an important service by demanding answers about possible solutions to enhance safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study later this week. Community Development District 1 supervisors will hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

‘Stupid’ shoplifter sprints to Starbucks after foiled theft at Home Depot

A “stupid” shoplifter sprinted to Starbucks in an attempt to outrun police after a foiled theft at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Carlos David Santiago, 43, of Tampa, attempted to leave Home Depot with three garage door openers for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Each of the garage door openers was valued in excess of $500, the report noted. He ran across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to the Starbucks. He was apprehended and admitted what he had done was “real stupid.”
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WILLISTON, FL
villages-news.com

New Yorker fined after caught with marijuana on golf course in The Villages

A visitor from New York has been fined after being caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. Naya Kamree Boyd, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was ordered to pay $550 in fines and court costs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Villager to escape prosecution in ‘hate crime’ involving shopping cart

A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in a “hate crime” involving a shopping cart last year at a grocery store in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Stepfather armed with kitchen knife allegedly threatens stepson

A stepfather armed with a kitchen knife was arrested after allegedly threatening his stepson. Walter Tyler, 69, called 911 Thursday afternoon after the altercation at his home in the 800 block of East Live Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The stepson had gone...
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
MARION COUNTY, FL

