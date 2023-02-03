Read full article on original website
St. Lawrence Centre | Shopping mall in New York State
St. Lawrence Centre is a shopping mall in Massena, New York, United States. It includes one anchor store, JCPenney. The mall was built in 1990 by the Heritage Company. At that time the Massena economy could support it, with a strong manufacturing base built around several local Alcoa plants and heavy cross-border shopping by Canadians from the area of Cornwall, Ontario, just across the St. Lawrence River. The cost of construction was $50 million. In 1995 it was sold to AP Massena Partners.
Doreen M. Fish, 78, formerly of Massena
North Carolina (WWNY) - Doreen M. Fish, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full obituary to follow.
Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities. Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters. The Dobisky Center is open in...
James J. Anson, 30, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James J. Anson, age 30, will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall following the calling hours. James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.
Harrisville residents, businesses worry about bank closure
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Businesses and residents in Harrisville are voicing concerns because the Community Bank branch in the village is set to close this spring. “I have my personal account with the bank so it’s going to be an awful inconvenience for us to have to travel to get cash,” said Ross Young, Harrisville resident.
Margaret “Peggy“ Dwyer, formerly of Massena
SPRING HILL, Florida (WWNY) - Margaret “Peggy” Dwyer passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with her husband at her side in their home in Spring Hill, Florida. Daughter of Gerald and Elizabeth “Betty” Patterson, she was born on October 20, 1948, in Massena, NY. She married David Dwyer on December 5, 1970. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Elizabeth Dinerstein, her husband Alex, grandsons Jacob (10) and Benjamin (8), Bluffton, SC and Christian Dwyer, New Port Richey, Florida. She is also survived by brothers Gerald, Potsdam, NY, and Ian, Peru,NY, sister Charline Paladino. A sister Dina Weinstein and brother Kevin Patterson predeceased her.
Parishville Fire Dept. sent to house fire 3 separate times to control blaze
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Parishville, Fire Chief Ed Cool says their department was dispatched to a home on Allens Falls Road for a working fire. Cool says no one was home at the time and the homeowner was in the process of making repairs. After containing the blaze,...
Former SLU president dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former president of St. Lawrence University has passed away. Walter Lawrence (Lawry) Gulick died on January 28. Gulick served as the university’s 15th president from 1981 to 1987. SLU issued the following news release:. St. Lawrence University is remembering former President Walter Lawrence...
Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of Canton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of County Route 14, Canton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 27, 2023. Marion was born on March 10, 1931 in Wuppertal-Barmen, Germany to the late Dr. Ludwig Auerbach and Anneliese Auerbach (Abel). She graduated as Valedictorian in 1949 from Waddington Union Free School. She continued her education at St. Lawrence University receiving her BA and Master’s degree in Education. She worked as a Science teacher at Madrid-Waddington High School from 1954-1986. She was an officer of NYS Science Teachers Association.
Your Turn: feedback on Contour Airlines, golf course clubhouse & Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flight tracking software said 34 Contour Airlines flights were canceled in 2 weeks between Ogdensburg and Philadelphia. The CEO says icy weather and mechanical issues have been challenging:. My son-in-law and grandchildren missed my husband’s funeral because they were stuck in Philly for 2 days...
Subzero temperatures grip north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
Madrid home a total loss after Saturday night fire
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night for fire crews in St. Lawrence County. A fire broke out Saturday evening near Madrid on State Highway 310. Fire Chief Jacob Roome said the fire was fully involved in a two story home when crews arrived on scene. He...
Mother sentenced to 20 years in Treyanna Summerville’s death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Lashanna Charlton’s sentence was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning. She pleaded guilty in December to first-degree manslaughter in the...
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
