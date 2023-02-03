Read full article on original website
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park's owners said. Bill Lentz, Adventureland's general manager, said in a letter posted on the park's website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.
Moral Monday Iowa group takes aim at bills deemed 'anti-LGBTQ+'
DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Moral Mondays Iowa has recently taken aim at bills that are deemed "anti- LGBTQ+" that have been proposed in the state legislature this session. One Iowa Action and Rep. Eleanor Levin, a Democrat, highlighted bills including the so-called "Don't say gay" and "Don't say trans" bills as well as others that could impact civil rights and education.
Warmer Weather Continues
It stays breezy at times overnight, but clouds begin to break apart heading into Monday morning as we dip down into the upper 20s. Tuesday brings a lot more sunshine as we warm up into the upper 40s again. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with upper 40s continuing. While a...
Mild Start To The Week
The mild stretch of weather which began this weekend will lead into the first half of the workweek. Despite the increase in cloud cover, temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s. It will be breezy with winds up to 30mph at times, which will help bring up the warmer air. There is also a small chance for a sprinkle for western Iowa, but most if not all of us remain dry.
