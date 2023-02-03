The mild stretch of weather which began this weekend will lead into the first half of the workweek. Despite the increase in cloud cover, temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s. It will be breezy with winds up to 30mph at times, which will help bring up the warmer air. There is also a small chance for a sprinkle for western Iowa, but most if not all of us remain dry.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO