Lancaster County, PA

PennLive.com

Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
PALMYRA, PA
Daily Voice

'Catastrophic Fire' Kills Woman In York County, Coroner Says

A 92-year-old woman died at the scene of a "catastrophic fire" on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to multiple releases authorities issued later that morning. The 92-year-old homeowner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police searching for missing man

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a missing man. Phillip Dunn, 56, is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, he was last seen in the midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It is unknown what he is wearing.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster County fire

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
