Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Police investigating indecent exposure at Lancaster County gas station
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an indecent exposure incident at a gas station. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say on Feb. 6 around 4 a.m. a man walked into the Turkey Hill store on the 1000 block of Sharp Ave. The man, described...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating tanker truck crash in York County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a tanker truck crash that happened early Sunday morning in York County. The truck rolled over around 4 a.m. along southbound I-83 between the North George Street and Emigsville exits. The Dover Township Fire Department responded to the scene and shared photos of the crash...
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
abc27.com
Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
WGAL
Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
abc27.com
Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
Police investigate two bullets shot overnight into Lebanon County bank’s front door
Police are investigating the presence of two bullet holes that were found in the glass entrance doors to a Lebanon County bank Thursday morning. When Wells Fargo Bank employees came into work at around 8:30 a.m. that morning, they found two bullet holes, South Lebanon Township police said. They later...
abc27.com
3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
Harrisburg woman charged with attempted homicide following weekend stabbing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is facing an attempted homicide charge following a weekend stabbing. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint. Officers responded to a home along...
local21news.com
Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
WGAL
Police searching for missing juvenile in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a missing juvenile. On Jan. 20 around 4:30 p.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department was made aware of a missing juvenile, Jaden Dunn, who was last seen at Cedar Cliff High School on Jan. 16. On January...
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
'Catastrophic Fire' Kills Woman In York County, Coroner Says
A 92-year-old woman died at the scene of a "catastrophic fire" on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to multiple releases authorities issued later that morning. The 92-year-old homeowner...
Harrisburg police searching for missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a missing man. Phillip Dunn, 56, is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, he was last seen in the midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It is unknown what he is wearing.
pahomepage.com
BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County
BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York …. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal …. Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal insurance program. Sen Casey Wayne County Home Fire | Eyewitness News...
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster County fire
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
New owners take over longtime Dauphin County neighborhood bar and restaurant
The Wharf Bar & Grill in Swatara Township has transitioned to new owners. Partners Son Nguyen and Miro Gojmerac recently purchased the restaurant, which has been a mainstay at 6852 Derry St. for more than 45 years.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 2