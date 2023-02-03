Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
“Hey, let me get you pregnant” - how NBA players slide into celebrities' DMs
Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton share how they slid into Iggy Azalea, Ariana Grande, Zendaya's DMs.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler confirmed as next TUF coaches, will fight at end of season
It looks like Conor McGregor will be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) after all. On Saturday, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White returned for another special announcement from Las Vegas to share some breaking fights news (watch HERE). After reviewing some upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) cards White confirmed that Season 31 of TUF will be coached by none other than McGregor and fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler.
Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
MMAmania.com
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
calfkicker.com
Joe Rogan doubles down after Helwani calls him Dana’s boy: “I’ll never say a bad word about (Dana)”
Joe Rogan is one of the pioneers of the podcasting genre, but MMA fans largely know him as one of the voices of the UFC. Not only is he a color commentator, but he’s also responsible for most of the octagon interviews on the company’s pay-per-views. Rogan has...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin turns into bloodbath before submission finish | UFC Vegas 68
Jun Yong Park pushed his middleweight win streak to three last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Iron Turtle” bloodied Denis Tiuliulin before submitting him with a first-round rear-naked choke. LIVE! Stream UFC...
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor officially books 2023 UFC return fight
The biggest star in UFC history, Conor McGregor, has officially booked his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half away from the sport. The last time MMA fans saw Conor McGregor inside the cage, the former two-division champion needed to be assisted out of the Octagon after breaking two bones in his leg during a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier, in July 2021. The loss was his second straight to “Diamond” and third in his last four bouts.
Jake Paul gives verdict on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler and mocks UFC star’s recent record
JAKE PAUL has slammed Conor McGregor's recent record after his UFC return was confirmed. SunSport exclusively revealed that the ex-UFC lightweight champion will return to the octagon against Michael Chandler later this year. The 34-year-old has been out of action since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy...
