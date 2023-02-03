ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
MMA Fighting

Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tigerdroppings.com

Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper

Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones

With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Dana White: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler confirmed as next TUF coaches, will fight at end of season

It looks like Conor McGregor will be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) after all. On Saturday, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White returned for another special announcement from Las Vegas to share some breaking fights news (watch HERE). After reviewing some upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) cards White confirmed that Season 31 of TUF will be coached by none other than McGregor and fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler.
bjpenndotcom

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Yardbarker

Conor McGregor officially books 2023 UFC return fight

The biggest star in UFC history, Conor McGregor, has officially booked his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half away from the sport. The last time MMA fans saw Conor McGregor inside the cage, the former two-division champion needed to be assisted out of the Octagon after breaking two bones in his leg during a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier, in July 2021. The loss was his second straight to “Diamond” and third in his last four bouts.

